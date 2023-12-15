Washington voter registration guide: How to check voter registration status, what to know

I Voted stickers are spread out on a table next to the ballot drop box for in-person voting at ​the Marvin Williams Recreation Center in Bremerton on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Washington has a number of elections coming up, with special elections as early as February, potential state initiative votes, Congressional races and presidential primaries leading up to the general election of Nov. 7, 2024.

A presidential primary will be held on March 12, 2024, and the state's primary election will be held on August 6, 2024. Primary elections determine each qualified party's nomination of candidates for federal offices, as well as state and county offices.

Voters in Washington may see initiatives on the ballot in 2024, and advocates for different initiatives are currently canvassing for signatures to qualify. The final day for initiative backers to submit a petition for initiative or referendum with signatures to the Secretary of State is June 5, 2024.

Remembering if you're registered to vote, or figuring out how to register for the first time, can be confusing, so let's break it down.

How to register to vote in Washington

To be eligible to register to vote in Washington, you must meet the following three criteria: a United States citizen, a legal resident of the state for at least 30 days before the election, and be at least 18 years old. Residents currently incarcerated for a felony conviction are not eligible to vote.

Residents younger than 18 can sign up as a future voter, through the Washington Secretary of State's Office, to be automatically registered when they reach voting age.

You can register to vote on Election Day and during early voting in Washington. You can verify your voting registration at www.votewa.gov.

Voter registration deadlines are as follows:

Mail : Registrations must be received by close of business eight days before the election. Obtain one at www.sos.wa.gov, or contact the elections office in your county.

In person : Register to vote at your county elections office or certain polling places by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Online: Register at www.vote.votewa.gov. You must have a Washington state driver's license or identification care to register online.

Any registered voter can participate in either party's presidential primary election without being enrolled in that party, but voters can only participate in one primary per election cycle.

Vote by mail

The majority of Washington voters cast a ballot by mail. After you have registered, ballots are sent to home addresses or mailing addresses by local county auditors no earlier than 18 days before the election.

Voting in-person on Election Day

A limited number of in-person polling places are available in Washington, on a county by county basis. If you plan on voting in-person on Election Day, you can find your voting location options from each county's auditor's office. Accessible voting units are available at voting centers.

If you're eligible to vote, you can register to vote on Election Day and during early voting. You will need to show ID if you plan to register and vote on the same day.

