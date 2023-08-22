Washington wildfire map: Track Oregon Road and Gray fires, air quality as evacuations issued

One wildfire in Washington has destroyed at least 185 structures and left two dead, officials said.

The Gray Fire, which began Friday 15 miles west of Spokane, Washington, is now over 10,000 acres and is only 10% contained, Washington State Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Thomas Kyle-Milward told USA TODAY.

Evacuations have been ordered for residents in the Medical Lake, Washington area and emergency personnel are "asking residents to respect evacuation areas as crews work to make reentry safe again," according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

On Monday, fire officials reopened Interstate 90, which partially closed Friday due to the Gray Fire, the Washington department of transportation tweeted.

While I-90 in both directions has fully reopened, please use extreme caution between Four Lakes and Tyler, and refrain from parking on the shoulder. Fire crews remain in the area as they work to contain the Gray Fire. Take it slow and move over if possible to give them space. pic.twitter.com/pvbVvjaI4y — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 21, 2023

Meanwhile, the Oregon Road Fire north of Spokane has tripled in size in one day, growing to more than 10,100 acres, and is 10% contained, Kyle-Milward said.

Level 3 evacuations (Go Now) are in effect in that area, according to the NWCG. The cause of this fire is currently under investigation as 460 personnel work to contain the blaze. Authorities are focusing on structure protection as air resources have not yet been able to fly over the fire due to smoke severely limiting visibility.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington wildfire map: Smoke, air quality as blazes hit US, Canada