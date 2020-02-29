A Washington man has died from coronavirus: What we know about the first death in the US

A man in Washington state has died after contracting the coronavirus, the first death from the new disease in the U.S., health officials said Saturday.

Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in Washington hours later, saying that the outbreak "could likely be a worldwide pandemic."

The patient, in his 50s, was being treated at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington, with serious respiratory issues, according to hospital spokesperson Julia Irwin.

He was among three new cases announced Saturday by state officials; the two other cases have ties to a longterm care facility.

EvergreenHealth said the hospital was working closely with health authorities in the wake of the patient's death. “Like any iceberg, we’re seeing the most critically ill,” said Dr. Frank Riedo, medical director of Infection Control at Evergreen. “In all likelihood, there is an ongoing, low-level transmission.”

Who was the King County patient who died?

The patient was a man in his 50s who had "significant, chronic, underlying health conditions," said Jeff Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King counties, during a CDC press briefing.

President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters in Washington, D.C., initially identified the patient as a woman, but CDC Director Robert Redfield later tweeted that the agency had mistakenly identified the patient as female when briefing the president and vice president.

The patient had no travel history to affected areas, according to Redfield and Washington state health officials.

"It is a sad day in our state as we learn that Washingtonian has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus," Inslee said in a Saturday statement.

"In partnership with the Washington State Department of Health, the Washington State Department of Emergency Management and local and community health partners, we are strengthening our preparedness and response efforts. I am committed to keeping Washingtonians healthy, safe and informed," he said.

Was the death tied to a longterm care facility?

Washington state officials said Saturday they have seen at least two new coronavirus cases tied to a longterm care facility, the Life Care Center of Kirkland.

The patient who died, however, was not tied to the care facility.

"At this point, we don't have links," Duchin said.

Duchin said he was "very concerned" about spread in the facility, which has about 108 residents and 180 staff. About 27 residents were showing symptoms, as well as 25 staff, Duchin said.

One worker at the facility – a person in their 40s with no known travel history to affected areas – tested positive for the virus and was in satisfactory condition, officials said.

A resident at the facility in their 70s also tested positive and was in serious condition.

The Washington State Department of Health has strategies in place to help senior centers to protect vulnerable populations, according to the department."

Life Care Centers of America did not immediately return a request for comment.

How did the Washington patient contract coronavirus?

It was not immediately clear how the patient who died contracted COVID-19.

"We do feel that the risk to the general public is increasing," State Health Officer Kathy Lofy said in the King County press conference. "It’s more important than ever for people to practice good health habits."

Health officials reiterated Saturday that the elderly and people with preexisting conditions are more susceptible to infection.

Lofy said the state may consider cancelling large public events, if necessary, but that people should take standard precautions, such as washing hands and staying home if sick.

Have other Americans died?

Yes. An American man in his 60s died in Wuhan, China, earlier this month.

How many coronavirus cases are in the US?

At least 59 people in the U.S. have been infected with the virus, according to the CDC. Of those cases, 12 are travel-related and three are person-to-person spread. Most of the cases are among Americans repatriated to the U.S., including three cases that originated in Wuhan, China, and 44 aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.