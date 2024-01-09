Washington woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Hood River County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington woman has died and a teen boy was transported to a local hospital via Life Flight helicopter after a single-car crash in Hood River County on Friday, officials said.

Police say they responded to the crash off westbound Interstate 84 Exit 62, in Hood River County around 9 p.m.

According to authorities, Miranda Archer, 36, was traveling west on I-84 in a Chevrolet Colorado when it took the Exit 62 off-ramp, went over the guardrail and down an embankment.

“The vehicle came to rest on its roof in the parking lot of the Columbia River Villas,” Oregon State Police said.

Archer was declared dead at the scene, while a 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital. Police did not clarify if the boy was a passenger in the vehicle.

OSP said they suspect that speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

