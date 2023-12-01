Washingtonville man charged with manslaughter in sale of fentanyl to man who died

GOSHEN - A Washingtonville man has been charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of a man to whom he allegedly sold fentanyl last year.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said Timothy Lempicki, 36, of Washingtonville, was arraigned in Orange County Court on Thursday on an indictment charging him with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, all felonies.

According to Hoovler, the indictment alleges that on Juy 16, 2022, Lempicki sold fentanyl to a man in the village of Washingtonville. That man was found dead the following day in the town of New Windsor. An autopsy revealed the man died due to a fatal overdose of fentanyl.

The indictment alleges at the time Lempicki sold the powerful narcotic drug, he knew, and consciously disregarded, a substantial and unjustifiable risk that it might have a lethal effect on the person to whom he sold it.

The death of that man was investigated by the Village of Washingtonville and Town of New Windsor police departments, with the assistance of Hoovler's office and the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.

The results of that investigation were presented to an Orange County grand jury, and a warrant for Lempicki's arrest was issued by the Orange County Court based on the grand jury's findings.

Lempicki was arrested Thursday by Washingtonville police and brought before Orange County Court Judge Hyun Chin Kim. After his arraignment, Lempicki was sent to the Orange County jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 secured bond or $250,000 unsecured bond, pending a Dec. 14 Orange County Court appearance.

"The lethal nature of fentanyl has been well documented and well publicized," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office. "In those cases where we can prove that drug traffickers consciously disregarded the risk that their actions would result in the deaths that resulted from their drug dealing, we will continue to bring appropriate homicide charges."

Lempicki is being represented by the Legal Aid Society of Orange County. A representative of that agency could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Orange County manslaughter charges in death following fentanyl sale