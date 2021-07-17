Washougal man shot while driving motorcycle in Camas

Jul. 16—A Washougal man was shot in the hand while riding his motorcycle in Camas Friday morning when someone slowly pulled up beside him and fired a shot, according to the Camas Police Department.

The man, 69, was riding his motorcycle with his wife around 2:35 a.m. on Northeast Third Avenue. He told Camas police a possibly dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee from the 1990s covered in mud was traveling in the same direction as him when the car slowly passed him. He heard a gunshot and then noticed he had been shot in the hand, according to police.

The man described the driver of the Jeep to police as a white man between 30 and 40 years old with curly hair. He said the driver was also wearing a baseball cap. The Jeep was last seen traveling south on Lechner Street toward state Highway 14, according to Camas police.

Camas-Washougal Fire and Rescue took the motorcyclist to the hospital for treatment for the wound to his right hand, and he was released a few hours later, police stated. Camas police did not release the man's name.

The Camas Police Department asks anyone with information to call the department at 360-834-4151.