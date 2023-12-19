Washout on A1A highlights need for planning
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Following the emergency fix of a washout caused by the latest storm, FDOT officials have provided an update on their long-term plan for State Road A1A.
Following the emergency fix of a washout caused by the latest storm, FDOT officials have provided an update on their long-term plan for State Road A1A.
Stock up on Energizer flashlights. wearable blankets and a 7-inch portable TV for over 30% off.
The Eagles need to bounce back after a tough loss to the Cowboys in Week 14.
A new survey found that almost half of Gen Xers have done no retirement planning and don't have nearly enough saved.
These Gen Z women have decided to learn. ballet in their 20s and they're taking to TikTok to document their experiences.
One team shouldn't pass on the chance to upgrade its QB situation again. Another should try to acquire Fields as the future after its incumbent starter retires. And a third team finally needs to get serious about the position.
A 1992 Pontiac Firebird coupe, final model year for the third-generation GM F-Body, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto apparently met with Mets owner Steve Cohen on Saturday and then asked the Yankees to meet with him on Sunday.
Bradley Beal has played in just six games for the Suns this season due to various injuries
DeMarcus Cousins has been trying to make it back into the NBA in recent months.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
Everything you need to know about foodborne illnesses so you can stay safe and healthy.
Trevor Milton, the disgraced founder and former CEO of electric truck startup Nikola, was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for securities fraud. The sentence, by Judge Edgardo Ramos in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, caps a multi-year saga that at one point sent Nikola stock soaring 83% only to come crashing down months later over accusations of fraud and canceled contracts. The sentencing hearing comes after four separate delays, during which Milton has remained free under a $100 million bond.
Flipboard is the latest mainstream app to officially join the fediverse, the collection of decentralized services that run on the ActivityPub protocol.
With the release of Apple tvOS 17, Apple TV devices now support native VPN apps. One of the first to take advantage is the renowned NordVPN, as there’s now an app for Apple TV.
Chrysler Pacifica gets a 'significant' makeover in 2025. It's the lone product until then. The refresh won't come until after Chrysler's BEV crossover launches.
Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO’s stock is surging on Monday after it announced a significant investment from an Abu Dhabi-backed fund.
Here's a quick holiday checklist you and your loved ones can spend an hour doing during your holiday downtime to set up for a more secure year.
Draymond Green was suspended after swinging at Suns center Jusuf Nurkić during a game.
Apple is halting sales of Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 sales in the US due to a patent dispute over blood oxygen sensor tech.
Adobe's $20 billion mega-bid to buy rival Figma is now officially dead, after the companies said today that regulatory pushback in Europe had caused them to put an end to the acquisition plans. "Although both companies continue to believe in the merits and procompetitive benefits of the combination, Adobe and Figma mutually agreed to terminate the transaction based on a joint assessment that there is no clear path to receive necessary regulatory approvals from the European Commission and the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority," the companies wrote in a press release today. First announced in September last year, the deal was always going to attract regulatory scrutiny due to the size of the transaction and the fact that it took one of Adobe's major rivals out of the picture.