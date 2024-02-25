Washout at Marble Mountain causes flooding in Steady Brook area

People in the Steady brook area awoke to the sight of a washout on Marble Mountain on Sunday morning. (X/Donnie O'Keefe - image credit)

People in the Steady brook area awoke to the sight of a washout on Marble Mountain on Sunday morning. (X/Donnie O'Keefe)

"Mother Nature definitely threw us a curveball when we woke up this morning," Richard Wells, general manager of Marble Mountain ski resort, said on Sunday afternoon. "Sadly, water finds its way downhill."

Sunday morning saw a large washout on the ski hill, resulting in some flooding on the roads in the surrounding area. This came in the wake of heavy rains across the west coast of Newfoundland on Saturday.

"Friday was such a great day on the mountain for us and all kinds of smiles and whatnot. So to go from that to this, yeah, certainly it hurts," Wells said.

"The mountain did not hold up very well. We lost some key beginner runs that maybe didn't have a ton of man-made snow," he said. "A lot of our infrastructure still held up very well."

"A lot of our water ended up down in the base area," Wells said. "We're going to have to rebuild here now."

"We've got a lot of infrastructure on the ground there today, excavators and bulldozers and we've got to transport a lot of earth that was deposited basically at the bottom of our terminal," Wells explained.

Roadways near Marble Mountain flooded Sunday morning. (X/Donnie O'Keefe)

"Assessing the entire damage of the mountain, that actually hasn't been done yet," Wells said. "Once we've identified those key critical areas, the next step for us is getting some people on the mountain, groomers and patrol and snowmobile operators, to figure out what terrain exactly we lost."

However, Wells remains optimistic that the ski hill can recover before the winter season comes to an end.

"We are a resilient bunch at Marble Mountain and some may call it resilience or stubbornness, but we're going to bounce back," Wells said. "Looking at some of the weather here later the week, it's certainly not favorable for say snowmaking or natural snowfall, But we're optimistic and we're confident."

"Have faith, guys," Wells said. "Winter is not over yet."

