Washtenaw County sheriff's deputy faces four new sexual assault charges

Aug. 10—A Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputy who is at the center of allegations of a sexual assault coverup by Eastern Michigan University officials has had four additional counts of rape authorized against him.

D'Angelo McWilliams, 26, was placed on unpaid leave from the sheriff's office in August 2020 after he was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, among other charges.

Those charges stemmed from allegations that McWilliams and roommate Thomas Hernandez in September 2016 raped two women in separate instances at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house in Ypsilanti.

Four additional first-degree sexual assault charges have been added to McWilliams' case, bringing the total number of charges against him to 12, said Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka, whose office is handling the case.

Jackson County was assigned the McWilliams and Hernandez prosecutions because Washtenaw County's prosecutor recused himself from the case, due to McWilliams' status as a county sheriff's deputy. The Michigan Attorney General's Office appointed Jackson County to the case, Jarzynka said.

A phone call Monday to McWilliams' attorney Douglas Gutscher was not returned. Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office officials declined to comment.

Jarzynka declined to say whether the new charges against McWilliams involved different alleged victims than the two who already have accused McWilliams and Hernandez of raping them.

"I'm always sensitive about releasing information in sexual assault cases," he said.

Jarzynka also did not say whether Hernandez, like McWilliams, will face additional charges, although Hernandez's attorney William Amadeo said he expects more women to accuse his client of rape. Hernandez already faces three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of domestic violence from the 2016 allegations.

Jarzynka said before he moves forward with the McWilliams case, he's waiting to hold a preliminary examination for Hernandez on the initial four counts of sexual assault, although no date has been set.

"The two cases are separate, but they are related in the actions that happened," Jarzynka said.

In the initial charges, McWilliams and Hernandez were accused of raping two women inside the fraternity brothers' bedroom, which, according to a federal lawsuit, the pair nicknamed "The Dog Pound" because of the howling sounds they made while they allegedly raped their first alleged victim, a woman identified in the suit as "Jane Doe 19."

Another woman, "Jane Doe 18," made similar allegations in a separate alleged incident inside the room. Both women accused Eastern Michigan University officials of covering up their reports of the assaults — a claim made by at least 17 other women in two federal lawsuits.

Amadeo said the new charges involve different alleged victims than the first two women, and he said he expects more charges to be brought.

"I'm told there are a bunch of women coming forward after the civil litigation," he said. "This is a money grab for a lot of people making false allegations, and my client would be willing to take a police polygraph test in a heartbeat."

According to one of the federal lawsuits brought by attorney Todd Flood against Eastern Michigan University, "Jane Doe 19" accused McWilliams of cheering while Hernandez raped her, before then forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

"Students at EMU have been subjected to a long history of hazing, bullying, harassment and sexual assaults," Flood wrote in a suit filed in May. "EMU, through its actions and deliberate indifference, endorsed and enabled this culture to exist within its campus community ... by either manipulating the investigation process or knowingly concealing sexual assaults."

Eastern Michigan University spokesman Walter Kraft said in a statement: "The University takes these matters with the utmost seriousness. There is no place for sexual assault on or off our campus and we will continue to do everything in our power to prevent it from happening."

