Wasilla man accused in fatal shooting was under court-ordered weapons restriction

Jun. 16—WASILLA — A 35-year-old Wasilla man accused of fatally shooting a man in a neighbor's driveway was under a court order in a separate criminal case not to possess weapons, according to court documents filed this week.

Alaska State Troopers say Seth Shacklett used a rifle to shoot 52-year-old Nelson Reece on Wednesday evening off Fairview Loop Road "after a disagreement." Shacklett lives across the street from the driveway where the shooting occurred.

Shacklett had not been charged in Reece's death as of Friday morning. He was arrested for violating court-ordered conditions of release on an April conviction for a 2017 assault. The judge included a provision that Shacklett couldn't possess weapons except as related to work purposes, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday. Shacklett has a state business license for a Wasilla gunsmithing company.

The shooting death remained under investigation Friday. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation develops, a troopers spokesman said.

The neighbor who owns the driveway where Wednesday's shooting occurred told investigators that Shacklett had previously expressed concern about Reece being on the neighbor's property, according to a sworn affidavit filed with the complaint by Trooper Adam Hawkins. On Wednesday, the neighbor said, Shacklett called her to say Reece was in her driveway and "offered to try to remove" him, Hawkins wrote.

Shacklett, when interviewed after the shooting, told a troopers sergeant that Reece caused a disturbance on Tuesday and could be seen Wednesday leaning on a car on the neighbor's property, according to the affidavit.

Shacklett said Reece was recording the encounter on his phone and turned to leave when asked but then turned around and "charged at Shacklett," Hawkins wrote. "Shacklett shot one time, striking Reece."

Shacklett was one of numerous people who called 911 to report the shooting and stayed at the scene, according to the document. Troopers found that Shacklett was wearing an empty black pistol holster and also discovered four firearms in his home, it said.

He was convicted in April of second- and third-degree assault stemming from the 2017 criminal case. His sentencing in that case is scheduled for next month.

Asked if other witnesses to the shooting said Reece was causing a disturbance, troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain said that was part of the ongoing investigation.

Shacklett remained jailed at Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on Friday. His public defender couldn't immediately be reached for comment.