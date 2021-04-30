Wasilla man accused of fatally shooting his wife in their home

Apr. 30—A 48-year-old Wasilla man broke into his wife's bedroom and shot her this week, Alaska State Troopers said.

Charles Doubek is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old Marjorie Gardner.

Doubek called 911 around 11:45 p.m. Sunday to report that his wife had been shot and he was overdosing, according to a sworn affidavit signed by Jason Fieser, an investigator for the troopers. The affidavit did not say what drugs Doubek may have used.

When the dispatcher asked Doubek who shot his wife, he told them "I did," the affidavit said.

About six minutes after the 911 call, several troopers and a Wasilla police officer arrived at the home on the 2800 block of North Snowshoe Lane, Fieser wrote. All of the doors were locked, so an officer broke the sliding glass door to enter the home, the affidavit said.

Doubek was found on the floor near the front door, the affidavit said. Officers provided immediate first aid and Doubek was taken to Mat-Su Regional Hospital in an ambulance, troopers said.

Upstairs, officers found that the door handle to Gardner's bedroom had been broken off, the affidavit said. Inside the room, Gardner was found on her bed with four gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit.

A Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun was found below her bed, Fieser wrote. Officers found a box of matching cartridges in Doubek's bedroom, the affidavit said.

According to Gardner's family member, she had been considering divorcing him because of his "drug use, accusing (Gardner) of infidelity and his irrational behavior," the affidavit said.

The affidavit, which was signed Monday, said that Doubek was expected to be released from the hospital the following day. He was in custody Thursday at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.