Wasilla man charged with murder in wife's shooting death

Aug. 13—Christina Jackson

A Wasilla man was arrested Thursday on charges of first- and second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his wife at their home this week.

A prosecutor described 43-year-old Christina Jackson's death early Monday morning as a domestic-violence homicide during an arraignment hearing Friday for 49-year-old Michael Jackson. A public defender, however, described the shooting as a matter of self-defense.

Christina Jackson was shot multiple times while her two children were in the next room, according to information provided during the hearing.

Alaska State Troopers and Wasilla police were called to the Jacksons' Wasilla home around 4 a.m. Monday on a reported shooting. First responders provided aid to Christina Jackson, but she died at the house, troopers said.

Troopers said they spoke with everyone involved on Monday and on Thursday arrested Michael Jackson.

The couple's marriage "wasn't in great shape and there's evidence to suggest that Christina may have been making efforts to leave the relationship," Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Del Frate said during Friday's hearing.

"I think it's appropriate to acknowledge that there's a heightened risk of danger at that time, when that's happening," she said.

There is no question that Michael Jackson killed his wife, Del Frate said: He made admissions to law enforcement about the shooting.

But Assistant Public Defender Jacob Clark said the circumstances surrounding the shooting made it "a great self-defense case."

A knife was found next to Christina Jackson's body, Clark said. Michael Jackson initially failed to mention the weapon, which Clark said is "a product of shock and all of his statements are all consistent with a person who just went through the horror of having to shoot his own wife in self-defense."

Michael Jackson was administering CPR to his wife when police arrived, he said.

Story continues

Michael Jackson is being held on a $500,000 cash bond at Mat-Su Pretrial Facility while he faces charges of first- and second-degree murder in the fatal shooting. He described himself as a stay-at-home father during the arraignment.

Christina Jackson was a founding member of the Doctor of Pharmacy partnership between the University of Alaska Anchorage and the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, according to a Facebook post from the program. She served as the program coordinator for the last five years.

"Chris will be remembered as a kind, caring, and hard-working member of our campus community," officials from the Idaho college wrote in a statement.

An online fundraiser started by the executive associate dean of the Alaska program described Christina Jackson as "exceptionally smart, naturally talented at organizing, determinedly dedicated and a fierce advocate for our pharmacy students." The fundraiser was started to support her two children.