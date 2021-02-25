Wasilla woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for manslaughter, OUI in death of tow truck driver

Tess Williams, Anchorage Daily News, Alaska
·2 min read

Feb. 25—A 24-year-old woman accused of hitting and killing a tow truck driver while she was driving an SUV in November pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and operating under the influence this week.

Michelle Parker of Wasilla was sentenced to serve seven years in prison, will have her driver's license revoked for 10 years and spend 10 years on probation after she's released from incarceration, according to a plea agreement signed in court Monday.

In the early hours of Nov. 29, officers were called to the intersection of DeBarr Road and Pine Street for a report of a vehicle in the ditch, according to charges filed in Anchorage Superior Court against Parker. The driver was eventually arrested on charges of operating under the influence, the charges said.

Vulcan Towing was called to the area to tow the car from the ditch. As 57-year-old tow truck driver Hans Michael Moore was loading the vehicle onto the truck just after 3 a.m., he was struck by a Dodge Journey SUV driving without headlights, the charges said. Moore was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

About an hour after the crash, Parker's blood alcohol content was two times the legal limit for driving, the charges said. The section of road where she struck Moore was closed at the time for repairs on a water main.

Parker was arrested on charges of manslaughter and operating under the influence, which she pleaded guilty to Monday. A charge of driving in violation of license limitation was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Parker was required to use an interlock ignition system that could detect alcohol consumption when she drove because of a previous OUI conviction. Police said she did not have the device the night she struck Moore.

At the sentencing hearing Monday, statements from Moore's wife and sister were read. Parker told Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson she was ashamed of herself and devastated by her actions, and she apologized to the Moore family, according to a statement from the Alaska Department of Law.

Moore's death shook the Alaska towing community and in the week that followed, more than 200 commercial vehicles, cars and tow trucks gathered for a memorial service to celebrate Moore's life and show solidarity with others in the industry. Tow truck driving is one of the most dangerous jobs in the country, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Moore had only been with Vulcan Towing for about six months, but coworkers described him as a hard worker and a fast learner and said he was like family.

Recommended Stories

  • Home Improvement 's Zachery Ty Bryan Pleads Guilty to 2 Domestic Violence Charges After Allegedly Strangling Woman

    The actor, 39, has been sentenced to 36 months bench probation, the Lane County District Attorney tells PEOPLE

  • ‘Keep digging!’ Cache of guns found buried in Arizona yard sparks an online mystery

    At least four weapons and a dozen ammo magazines were found.

  • 5 questions Clemson must answer during spring football practice

    The Tigers will be back on the practice field on Wednesday. Here’s what we’re watching for this spring.

  • Texas Attorney General left the state on the same day as Ted Cruz amid historic winter storm

    Ken Paxton’s spokesperson confirmed that politician’s home did not lose power

  • Texas Lt. Gov. says that people getting huge energy bills 'gambled on a very, very low rate' - but suggests they won't have to pay the full amount

    Texans on variable-rate energy deals were faced with enormous bills as the wholesale price of electricity spiked 10,000% during the storms.

  • Pfizer is testing a 3rd booster shot to bolster its COVID-19 vaccine against new variants

    Vaccine makers are testing the safety and efficacy of third doses in anticipation of new coronavirus variants.

  • Fox anchor suspended after saying he was ‘annoyed’ at obese people getting Covid vaccine

    The anchor was called out “fatphobic” on social media

  • Defying court, Malaysia deports Myanmar nationals

    Malaysia has defied a court order to halt the deportation of Myanmar nationals, sending 1,086 people back to their homeland.The Myanmar citizens were sent back on Tuesday on three navy ships sent by the country's military, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. Malaysia had initially said it would deport 1,200 Myanmar citizens. It also vowed not to deport Rohingya Muslims or refugees registered with the U.N. High Commission for Refugees - or UNHCR. But the agency has said at least six people registered with it are among the deportees. Refugee groups also say asylum seekers from the minority Chin, Kachin, and non-Rohingya Muslim communities are also fleeing conflict and persecution at home and they are among those being deported. Malaysia's Immigration Department Director-General said the repatriated Myanmar citizens did not include Rohingya refugees or asylum-seekers.He said, quote, "all those returned had agreed to be sent back voluntarily without being forced by any party." He did not respond to queries on why the repatriation was carried out despite the halt ordered by the Kuala Lumpur High Court. The court had granted a stay until 10 a.m. on Wednesday local time, when it was scheduled to hear an application by rights groups for a judicial review to suspend the deportation.Those deported had been detained for immigration offences. Malaysia does not formally recognize refugees, treating them as undocumented migrants.The Southeast Asian nation is home to more than 154,000 asylum seekers from Myanmar.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for hanging a sign declaring binary gender across the hall from a lawmaker with a trans daughter

    Greene and Rep. Marie Newman were sparring over the Equality Act, which would ban discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation.

  • A Chinese couple paid $155,000 in fees to have 7 children in violation of the country's 2-child policy

    China ended its one-child policy in 2015, but it's still struggling with declining birth rates and an aging population.

  • Former Trump Aide to Run Primary Challenge against Kinzinger

    Representative Adam Kinzinger (R., Ill.) will face a primary challenge from a former Trump administration aide as the pro-Trump faction of the GOP looks to oust Republicans, such as Kinzinger, who voted in support of the former president’s second impeachment. Catalina Lauf, who served in the Department of Commerce under the Trump administration, launched a bid Thursday to oust Kinzinger from his seat in the 16th congressional district of Illinois. “I never thought I’d primary a fellow Republican, but is Congressman Kinzinger really a Republican anymore? He isn’t and we have the proof,” the 27-year-old challenger said in a campaign announcement video. Lauf said her 42-year-old opponent is a “weak-kneed, establishment Republican” who “cares more about his next MSNBC appearance than the voters who elected him.” She claimed Kinzinger does not support the “America First” movement, noting his “one in three votes” in Congress that have sided with House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) “Instead of being in our fight, Adam betrayed his constituents for a life in the D.C. swamp,” said Lauf, who branded herself the “anti-AOC.” She blasts her “Fake Republican” opponent for backing the “phony impeachment hoax for a president who has already left office.” “He said impeachment was ‘necessary to save America.’ What?” Lauf said. “You know what I think is necessary to save America, Adam? Setting term limits for people like you and the rest of your friends out. Six terms in Congress is enough.” Kinzinger is one of ten House Republicans who supported Trump’s impeachment on the charge of “incitement of insurrection” after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last month. Others who supported impeachment, including Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) and Representative Anthony Gonzalez (R., Ohio), are likely to face primary challenges from pro-Trump Republican candidates as well. Gonzalez is expected to face a primary challenge from a former Trump aide, Max Miller, who served in the White House. Miller has reportedly been in discussion with top Republican donors in Ohio and other Republican leaders since leaving the White House last month, according to Politico. Miller, who is from northeastern Ohio, recently purchased a house in Rocky River, which is inside Gonzalez’s 16th district, according to the report. As for Lauf, she says she will focus on a number of issues, if elected, including “social media censorship,” “election integrity,” “freedom of speech,” “gun rights,” “illegal immigration,” and “keeping the economy going.” Lauf is the daughter of a Guatemalan immigrant mother and a small-business-owner father. This marks Lauf’s second bid for Congress, having run in the 14th congressional district of Illinois in 2020. State senator Jim Oberweis beat out Lauf in a crowded primary to become the GOP candidate, but ultimately lost in the general election against incumbent representative Lauren Underwood, a Democrat, by less than 2 percent.

  • An ex-girlfriend tipped off the FBI about an alleged US Capitol rioter after he called her a 'moron'

    Richard Michetti was arraigned Tuesday in Philadelphia over his alleged participation in the January 6 insurrection.

  • Christopher Cantwell, known as 'The Crying Nazi,' sentenced to 41 months in prison on extortion charges

    Cantwell went viral after he posted a YouTube video of himself crying and pleading with police not to hurt him.

  • NASA just unveiled a high-def, 360-degree panorama of Mars from the Perseverance rover. It's made from 142 photos.

    The Perseverance rover wasted no time snapping photos on Mars. NASA scientists stitched together 142 of them to create a high-definition panorama.

  • Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot as Thieves Swipe Her Two French Bulldogs, Says Report

    Reuters/Saul LoebThieves have shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and made off with two of her French bulldogs, according to a report from TMZ.The shooting took place in West Hollywood on Wednesday night. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast that a 30-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.According to TMZ, a third dog was with the man when the shooting began right before 10 p.m. ABC7 reported that the dog walker was seen cradling one of the dogs while he was being treated on the sidewalk for his gunshot wounds. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) The singer, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has three beloved French bulldogs, Koji, Asia, and Gustav. It was reported that Asia is the dog recovered from the scene. Earlier in the day, Lady Gaga was seen in Rome, where she is filming Ridley Scott’s new movie Gucci. Lady Gaga is reportedly “extremely upset” and is offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her pets “no questions” asked, according to TMZ. Anyone with information is asked to email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.Her team was not immediately available for comment.Police are searching for at least one suspect, who was seen fleeing the scene in a white vehicle. They said it was too early in the investigation to know if the dogs were the target of the shooting. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden nominee Neera Tanden’s tweet about Joe Manchin’s daughter may come back to haunt her

    The Democratic operative criticised the Senator’s daughter for receiving a pay increase as a CEO

  • Why Tiger Woods was driving solo to a Discovery TV shoot before his accident

    Tiger Woods' catastrophic crash in Los Angeles has cast a spotlight on the low-budget documentary series that featured golf's biggest star.

  • Biden is already backtracking on his promises to provide student debt relief

    Let’s be clear: whatever he may say, Biden absolutely has the power to unilaterally cancel all federal student debt Students activists at Washington University in St Louis pull a mock ball and chain representing student debt. Photograph: Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images At his recent town hall, Joe Biden made a series of convoluted and condescending comments about American student debt. His remarks cast doubt on his ability, or willingness, to confront this country’s ballooning student loan crisis. Within hours, #cancelstudentdebt was trending on Twitter. Biden’s rambling justification of the status quo was peppered with straw men, invocations of false scarcity and non-solutions. He pitted working-class Americans against each other, implying that people who attend private schools aren’t worthy of relief, as though poor students don’t also attend such schools. He said that money would be better spent on early childhood education instead of debt cancellation, as if educators aren’t themselves drowning in student debt, and as if we can’t address both concerns at once. He suggested relying on parents or selling a home at a profit to settle your debt, a luxury those without intergenerational wealth or property cannot afford. And he touted various programs, including Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), that have totally failed borrowers: over 95% of PSLF applicants have been denied. In contrast to Biden’s smug comments, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley recently revealed that she defaulted on her student loans. Similarly, at a recent Debt Collective event, congressional hopeful Nina Turner said that she and her son owe a combined $100,000. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has, of course, proudly confessed to being in debt, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said that becoming a congressperson was easier than paying off her debt. Philadelphia councilmember Kendra Brooks (who is planning to introduce a city resolution calling on the Biden administration to cancel all student debt) has also spoken out about her own struggles as a borrower. Their experience and candor – and commitment to real solutions including cancellation – demonstrate why we need debtors, not millionaires, in our public offices. Let’s be clear about another thing. Biden absolutely has the legal authority to use executive power to cancel all federal student debt. Congress granted this authority decades ago as part of the Higher Education Act. It’s even been put to the test: in response to the Covid pandemic, Donald Trump and his former education secretary, Betsy DeVos, used that authority three times to suspend payments and student loan interest. As he rambled on, Biden gave the distinct impression that he preferred not to have the power to do so. That way he could blame Congress should his campaign promises go unkept. (The day after the town hall, Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, attempted to clarify her boss’s remarks about whether he will use executive authority to cancel student debt. She stated that the administration was still considering the possibility.) Adding to the confusion, Biden seemed unable to keep his own campaign pledges straight, muddling his student debt cancellation proposals. For the record, he campaigned on two distinct planks. One: “immediate” cancellation of $10,000 for every borrower as a form of Covid relief. Two: the cancellation of all undergraduate student loans for debt-holders who attended public universities and HBCUs and who earn up to $125,000 a year. Keeping these two promises is the absolute minimum the Biden administration needs to do to keep the public’s trust. But the Biden administration should, and can, do much more. Biden should cancel all student debt using executive authority. It is the simplest way the new administration can help tens of millions of people who are being crushed by the double whammy of unpayable loans and an economy-destroying pandemic. Yet, to date, all the Biden administration has done for this country’s 45 million student debtors is extend Trump and DeVos’s federal student loan payment suspension. Continuing a flawed Republican policy is hardly a progressive victory – especially not for the 8 million FFEL borrowers who are unconscionably left out of the moratorium. Biden owes this country debt relief not only because he campaigned on it, but because he helped cause the problem. A former senator from Delaware, the credit card capital of the world, he spent decades carrying water for financial interests and expanding access to student loans while limiting borrower protections. Biden’s brand is empath-in-chief, but on student debt he is alarmingly out of touch Biden’s record shows that he won’t address the problem without being pushed. Indeed, the fact that the president has embraced debt cancellation at all (however inadequate his proposals) is testament to ongoing grassroots efforts. The Debt Collective, a group I organize with, has been pushing for student debt abolition and free public college for nearly a decade. On 21 January, we launched the Biden Jubilee 100 – 100 borrowers on debt strike demanding full cancellation within the administration’s first hundred days. A growing list of senators and congresspeople have signed on to resolutions calling on Biden to cancel $50,000 a borrower using executive authority. (It’s worth noting that the $50,000 figure is based on outdated research. After three years of rapidly rising debt loads, the scholars behind it now recommend $75,000 of cancellation.) A growing chorus of voices from across the country and a range of backgrounds are shouting in unison: cancel student debt. Biden’s brand is empath-in-chief, but on student debt he is alarmingly out of touch. The president has shared that his own children borrowed for college and noted that he was the “poorest man in Congress” – meaning the poorest man in a body of millionaires. He didn’t question the ease with which his well-connected kids got well-compensated jobs enabling them to repay their loans, nor mention that people his age were able to go to college without being burdened by a mountain of debt. All people want today is the same opportunity that Biden and his peers had. Instead of acknowledging this generational disparity, Biden reiterated a common criticism of more generous forms of student debt cancellation – that it would help the privileged, specifically the minuscule subset of debt-holders who attended the Ivy League. But as Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response: “Very wealthy people already have a student loan forgiveness program. It’s called their parents.” As things stand, poor and working people typically pay more for the same degrees than their affluent counterparts due to years or decades of monthly payments and accumulating interest. Our debt-financed higher education system is a tax on poor people who dare pursue a better life. Imagine if, instead of defending the status quo, Biden used his platform to articulate the social benefits of cancelling student debt. He could have said that cancelling student debt will support 45 million Americans and provide an estimated trillion-dollar economic boost over the next decade and create millions of desperately needed jobs. He could have spoken about canceling student debt as a way to help close the racial wealth gap, acknowledging that Black borrowers are the most burdened, or talked about how education should be free and accessible to all if we want to expand opportunity and deepen democracy. He could have acknowledged that cancellation will help struggling seniors, especially those having their social security checks garnished because of student loan defaults. He could have mentioned that debt cancellation is popular, even among many Republicans, and that eliminating it will help his party stay in power. He didn’t say any of that, and so we have to say it. Debtors have to get organized, connecting online and protesting in the streets. We live in a period of intersecting crises. Some of them are very difficult to solve. But cancelling student debt is easy. By refusing to act, the president and his administration are choosing to perpetuate a system that causes profound, pointless, and preventable harm. Astra Taylor is the author of Democracy May Not Exist, but We’ll Miss It When It’s Gone, and an organizer with the Debt Collective

  • AOC accuses Marjorie Taylor Greene of ‘trying to get out of work early’

    New York congresswoman hits out at controversial Republican over Equality Act

  • Teen Accused of Killing Disabled Sister as Parents Slept

    Facebook/Lancaster County District AttorneyA Pennsylvania teenager is facing charges after allegedly fatally stabbing her wheelchair bound older sister—then hysterically calling 911 to confess to the crime.Claire Elaina Miller, 14, has been charged with homicide after calling authorities on Feb. 22 to admit she stabbed her older sister, 19-year-old Helen Miller, while her parents were asleep, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. The elder Miller, who had cerebral palsy, died from a stab wound to her neck.“I stabbed my sister,” Miller repeatedly told police when they arrived at the house. Since Miller is being charged as an adult, she was denied bail during a Monday arraignment.According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, the Manheim Township Police Department arrived at the home just after 1 a.m. to find Miller, a ninth-grader at a local private school, standing in front of the house close to “what appeared to be blood on the snow near the driveway.”“Miller appeared to be attempting to wash her hands in the snow,” the affidavit states, adding that the teenager also had blood on her pants.Police say Miller directed them into her older sister’s bedroom, where Helen was found with a “pillow with blood stains” over her face. One of the officers removed the pillow and “found a large knife in Helen’s neck, just above her chest.”“Helen was lying on her back with her hands up near her head,” the affidavit states, adding that there was a “large amount of blood” pooled near her chest and bed. Lifesaving measures were “unsuccessful” and she was pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m. On Wednesday, the coroner’s office released an autopsy report confirming Helen Miller died from multiple stab wounds. Authorities also confirmed to The Daily Beast that the 19-year-old had cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair.Police say the girls’ parents were asleep during the incident that has sent shockwaves through the small Pennsylvania community about 75 miles west of Philadelphia.`“When I heard about this I was almost instantly upset about it myself over the details that had been related to me,” Manheim Township Police Chief Tom Rudzinski told WHTM. “I don’t know that I have ever been a part of something that is quite as sad as this.”Prosecutors and police, however, have not offered any details about a motive. An attorney for Miller did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.“The investigators are going to be asking those types of questions, conducting those interviews of everybody that was involved, and trying to determine a timeline [for what] would have led to this awful event,” Rudzinski said.Lancaster Country Day School officials confirmed to The Daily Beast that Miller was a ninth-grade student at the school of about 550 students. “As a tight-knit school community, we are of course shocked and saddened by this tragic event and are focused on supporting one another,” a school spokesperson said. A spokesperson for the Manheim Township School District confirmed that Helen Miller received educational services from a school within the district.“We were so saddened to learn of Helen’s tragic and unexpected passing,” the district said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the Miller family. This is a devastating tragedy.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.