‘I wasn’t aiming that low.’ Columbus murder suspect confessed in recorded phone call, police testify

A local man charged in connection with the shooting death on Colorado Street in August pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Jaleel Taylor, 30, is charged with murdering Delarance Jones on Aug. 26 in the 2900 block of Colorado Street, according to police.

The shooting occurred after a fight between Taylor and Jones due to one owing the other money, according to Columbus Police Det. Christopher Snipes.

Numerous third-party witnesses said Jones was involved in the shooting, according to Snipes.

Snipes said a witness called CPD, claiming that Taylor had confessed to killing Jones in a recorded phone call.

During that phone call Taylor reportedly said, “I turned around and I went to bust him back, I heard that bullet fly past my head,” according to Snipes.

Taylor also reportedly said, “I didn’t even shoot him in the stomach, I wasn’t aiming that low,” according to Snipes’ testimony.

Footage obtained from a doorbell camera in the area shows a brief fight before Jones begins to run away from the suspect. A “volley of gunshots” follows and Jones falls to the ground, Snipes testified.

Snipes said the suspect remains in the area for a few more seconds before approaching Jones on the ground and another volley of gunshots is heard.

Snipes said that a firearm was recovered from Jones and that it appears the gun may have been fired. The video isn’t clear enough to identify the shooter’s face, Snipes said.

Judge Alonza Whitaker found probable cause and bound the case over to superior court.