'Wasn’t fair before': RI courts to require prosecutors, not police, at some arraignments

PROVIDENCE — Charges of murder, kidnapping, or torching someone’s home typically land an alleged suspect behind bars held without bail as a criminal case proceeds.

In Rhode Island, it’s sometimes a police officer who’s stood in court at the arraignment asking a judge to keep the individual locked up.

A recent order by District Court Chief Judge Jeanne E. LaFazia has changed the longstanding practice that allowed police officers to stand before the court at the outset of some of the state’s most serious cases – a policy some lawyers faulted as potentially compromising people’s liberty on an officer’s whim, sometimes on very weak grounds.

LaFazia’s order dictates that a prosecutor, not a police officer, represent the state’s interests at any arraignment in which bail may be opposed, as in all capital cases. That means a lawyer from the state attorney general’s office will vet the facts, evidence and strength of the case early on, before any request is made that a suspect be held without bail.

District Court Chief Judge Jeanne E. LaFazia

“The judge feels police prosecutors do a good job, but they are not attorneys,” Craig N. Berke, courts spokesman, said Friday. “The chief would be happy to see greater screening by a lawyer.”

The new policy made effective late last year mirrors a protocol instituted by Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office Oct. 1. That protocol calls for the involvement of state prosecutors as early as possible in cases in which people are charged with a capital crime and face life in prison. Such crimes include murder, rape, first-degree child molestation, first-degree robbery, and first-degree arson.

“Because of significant stakes that are present in capital cases, the Office believes that such early, pre-arrest, coordination is a best practice and should happen in all capital case investigations and prosecutions. … This protocol will facilitate coordination on all critical strategic case decisions from charging to bail and beyond,” the protocol reads.

The policy ensures that prosecutors are present at all capital case arraignments in District Court.

“Our Office, working with the Rhode Island District Court and the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, developed a new procedure for handling capital offenses. State prosecutors are now present for and participate in the District Court arraignments of all defendants charged with a capital offense,” Kristy dosReis, spokeswoman for Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office, said in an email.

Rep. Jason Knight

Rep. Jason Knight, a former state prosecutor turned defense lawyer, welcomes the change, one he tried unsuccessfully to achieve through legislation and long advocated for in the courts.

“Police officers are trained to be police officers, but they are not trained to be lawyers. They are not trained to be prosecutors and do not have the same ethical obligations,” Knight, D-Barrington, said in a recent interview with The Journal.

Knight declined to give specifics about criminal cases he’s handled, citing the attorney-client privilege.

But, he said, in one case the arresting officer had agreed that his client should be granted bail, only to have the police officer who appeared in court at the arraignment refuse and ask for a hold.

“[The officer] said, `That’s the price to be paid for these types of crimes,’ which had the effect of holding an innocent person without bail. The officer made the decision for punitive reasons,” Knight said. His client was eventually cleared, he said.

The state Constitution leaves judges with no discretion if the state – or the officer who stands in for the state – asks for a hold, he said.

“The judge has to do it,” Knight said.

The Rhode Island Constitution specifies that people facing charges should be granted bail by sufficient surety, unless they are charged with offenses punishable by imprisonment for life, or crimes involving the use or threat of use of a dangerous weapon by someone already convicted of such a crime or another crime punishable by life in prison “when the proof of guilt is evident or the presumption great.” It also applies to drug cases punishable by imprisonment for 10 years or more.

If a person is held without bail, he or she has the right to a bail hearing at which a state prosecutor must establish that the person presents a danger to the community or an extreme flight risk that necessitates that he or she remain held. At this point, an actual prosecutor steps in.

That evidentiary hearing, however, can come 10 days or more later, leaving a person with no recourse as they remain behind bars.

“During that time people can lose jobs. They can lose apartments,” Knight said.

Defense lawyer John E. MacDonald called the new policy “long overdue.”

“The old policy was the Wild West. We need the input of the AG in many cases. It’s better that they are involved right away for any bail decisions,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald said that he’d seen the issue play out in low-level drug arrest and sexual-assault cases in which consent was in question.

“Defendants would be held for weeks. We might have avoided unnecessary detention,” MacDonald said.

Bail considerations are such an important decision that “it shouldn’t be left to police officers,” he said.

“It’s common sense. I think it’s terrific that the attorney general got on board,” MacDonald said. He is glad, he said, that the new policy has the teeth of a court order and is not left to interpretation through the lens of a particular judge's values.

The attorney general’s office, which prosecutes all felony cases in Rhode Island, has often been involved in criminal cases early on, but the new policy ensures that the state will be on hand to make a bail recommendation at a defendant’s first appearance in court.

The Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association is on board with the policy, according to its executive director, Sid Wordell.

“It’s another area where we’re working together to ensure the rights of a defendant,” Wordell said.

Though the court has been very clear that police officers cannot act as lawyers, law enforcement will continue to handle arraignments in lesser cases, he said.

Knight praised the new policy as key to decreasing the likelihood for miscarriages of justice.

“It needs to be fair and it wasn’t fair before,” he said.

