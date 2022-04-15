'It wasn't me': Brother convicted in boxer's death maintains innocence at sentencing

The mother of Brandon Broussard put most of the blame for her son's death on Carlos Toby.

It was Carlos Toby who had issues with her son, Barbara Broussard said. It was Carlos Toby who conspired with his brother Shavis Toby to kill Broussard, a jury found.

"Your jealousy and hatred killed him," she said during her victim impact statement. "You didn't think of anyone but yourself."

And for that, Barbara Broussard asked for Carlos Toby to receive the 30-year sentence for his role in her son's death.

Toby was sentenced by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Royale Colbert to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder with the benefit of parole and recommended him for any programs.

Friends and family gathered Wednesday at Backstreet Boxing Club in Carencro to remember Brandon Broussard, who was shot and killed Oct. 13, 2018 in Lafayette.

Toby also will have to pay $16,987 in restitution — the cost of Broussard's hospital bill from the night he died.

Toby addressed the Broussard family before he was sentenced, something his brother did not do. He expressed his condolences but said the jury got it wrong.

"I'm sorry this has happened to your family," he said. "But I didn't conspire with nobody."

"It wasn't me," he added. "I didn't have nothing to do with this."

The verdict: One brother guilty, other not guilty in murder of Brandon Broussard

Christopher Bernard speaks at a vigil for his nephew Brandon Broussard, who was shot and killed Saturday in Lafayette.

Colbert denied a motion for a new trial and a motion to acquit. He said a 12-person jury of Toby's peers found him guilty and he would not overturn that decision.

Todd Clemons, who represents Carlos Toby, argued that there was no way to reconcile convicting Toby of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder without convicting him of second-degree murder.

Clemons argued Toby had been convicted with only circumstantial evidence and that the state provided no evidence that Carlos Toby agreed with his brother to kill Broussard.

The state argued that circumstantial evidence is sound evidence and that it was overwhelmingly convincing.

Clemons said he would appeal Colbert's rulings.

Story continues

Friends and family gathered Wednesday at Backstreet Boxing Club in Carencro to remember Brandon Broussard, who was shot at killed Saturday in Lafayette.

Brandon Broussard trial

Toby was convicted after a two-week trial in July. His brother Shavis Toby, who was tried at the same time, was convicted of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Shavis Toby was sentenced to concurrently serve life in prison for second-degree murder, a mandatory sentence, and 30 years for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

'You are a monster': Family of murdered boxer berates his killer during sentencing

Prosecutors with the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office argued Broussard was killed on Oct. 13, 2018, in a shooting two weeks after a fight between Broussard and Carlos Toby at a Lafayette nightclub.

Embarrassed after being beaten in front of people he knew, Toby plotted the killing, which was carried out by his older brother Shavis Toby, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors relied on surveillance footage, cell phone records and DNA found at the scene to argue their case. The defense for Carlos and Shavis Toby attacked the reliability of cell phone mapping and pointed to other possible suspects.

From the trial: DNA of 1 brother found on glove, defense attacks cellphone mapping accuracy

Brandon Broussard, a 28-year-old professional boxer, was killed in 2018.

Six of Broussard's family members, including his parents and oldest daughter, gave victim impact statements, testifying that Carlos Toby deserved to be in jail for as long as possible.

"(Brandon) was the calm to everybody's storm," Broussard's sister, Brandie Broussard, said in court. "Brandon was the light to our shade and you took that away from us."

"He was a positive person and he always will be," she added. "You are a coward and I hate you."

Colbert encouraged Toby to correspond with the Broussard family and work toward healing.

Barbara Broussard said it would take her longer to forgive Carlos Toby than his brother Shavis Toby since she felt it was impersonal for Shavis Toby.

But Barbara Broussard and Peggy Toby, Carlos and Shavis Toby's mother, have already cried and hugged.

Peggy Toby apologized for Brandon Broussard's death but said her sons weren't involved.

"I know my sons are innocent," she said after the sentence had been read. "I'm sorry because I know the court convicted the wrong children."

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Slain boxer Brandon Broussard: Carlos Toby sentenced 25 years in shooting