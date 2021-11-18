'It wasn't a deer': Witness describes discovery of body in Correa trial

Nov. 18—Mark Anderson was walking in the woods near Pachaug Pond in Griswold on a May morning in 2018 when his dog, Jesse, picked up a scent. A dead deer, he figured.

But as he followed his dog closer to "a dark lump" on the ground, he realized "it wasn't a deer," Anderson told a jury on Wednesday. In the thick of a wooded area near the Kenwood Estates area of Griswold, he'd discovered the decaying remains of 21-year-old Matthew Lindquist.

Matthew's parents, Janet and Kenneth Lindquist, had been found dead inside the charred remains of their family home on Dec. 20, 2017. The fire was determined an arson and their deaths were ruled homicides. Matthew Lindquist, who had not been seen since their bodies were discovered, at the time was considered missing.

Sergio Correa, 30, of Hartford faces 14 charges in connection to the deaths of Matthew and his parents, along with home invasion, arson, robbery and burglary. His long-awaited trial will enter its fifth day on Thursday in New London Superior Court Part A, where major crimes are heard.

A jury and a courtroom full of family and friends of the Lindquists heard hours of often gruesome testimony on Wednesday.

Prosecutors showed graphic, close-up images of Matthew Lindquist's remains, which had been in the woods for nearly five months by the time they were found. The court took a brief recess after the photos were shown and members of the family were visibly distraught during the break.

In the days and hours leading up to the murders, Matthew had sent dozens of texts to a phone number associated with Sergio Correa, detectives testified Tuesday. He arranged for Correa to meet him near the house he shared with his parents in Griswold. He told Correa he'd steal his father's gun safe from their basement and give it to him in exchange for drugs.

According to investigators and court records, Correa arrived at the Lindquist home on the night of Dec. 20, 2017, with his adopted sister Ruth Correa — she has testified that the pair attacked Matthew with a machete. A medical examiner ruled that he died from multiple stab wounds.

Story continues

At the start of the trial's fourth day on Wednesday, Senior Assistant State's Attorney Thomas DeLillo began by showing the jury photos of Kenneth and Janet Lindquist's charred remains for a second time, saying he wanted them to be "as clear as possible" for the jury.

The photos of the badly burned bodies were shown on Tuesday, but the court struggled with a projector screen in the courtroom, turning the lights on and off to try to give jurors a better view. On Wednesday, DeLillo showed the jurors printed copies of the photos, holding them up close to the jury box and making sure each juror got a chance to look.

Eric Lindquist, whose parents and brother were killed, spoke on behalf of his family after court on Wednesday and said that the re-showing of the photos eased some of his frustrations with the presentation of evidence in the courtroom the day before. He had said Tuesday that after waiting years for a trial, his family's stress was "being compounded with the challenges of using outdated courtroom technology to convey the importance of evidence."

On Wednesday, Lindquist said, "I thought the prosecution made a visible effort to remedy some concerns I raised yesterday and I'm hopeful those efforts will continue."

"I think (DeLillo) is doing his best, given the limited technology," he added.

The trial on Tuesday was brought to a pause after a juror brought forth concerns that jurors were chatting about the case, specifically about the reading of a transcript of text messages shown on the same projector, during their lunch break. The judge, in agreement with attorneys from both sides, ultimately decided to dismiss one alternate juror.

Attorneys on Wednesday brought back two investigators they had questioned Tuesday — state police Detective Wayne Opdenbrouw and Special Agent James J. Wines — before calling homicide Detective Frank Cuoco to the stand.

Cuoco testified about investigating the woods where Matthew Lindquist's body was found, and jurors were shown photos and drone footage of that area.

Cuoco then underwent some back-and-forth questioning between prosecutors and defense attorneys about Ruth Correa.

Corrie-Ann Mainville, one of Sergio Correa's public defenders, questioned Cuoco about testimony given by an inmate at York Correctional Institution, where Ruth Correa is being held.

Cuoco testified that the inmate said Ruth Correa had admitted to killing the Lindquists, said she had gone to their house with two men, and told her that she was wearing the same clothes when she was arrested that she was wearing the night of the crimes.

Mainville later questioned Cuoco about the jeans Ruth Correa was wearing when she was arrested and whether he had ever compared those jeans to the ones she was seen wearing in surveillance footage from December 2017. He said he had not.

She also asked him where the jeans were now, and he said he did not know.

Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Stephen M. Carney objected to the testimony from the inmate as hearsay. Judge Hunchu Kwak, who is presiding over the case, clarified that jurors should not take the inmate's account as fact but should consider it only as information about how detectives investigated the crimes.

This summer, Ruth Correa pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal. She agreed to testify against her brother in exchange for a suggested sentence of 40 years, rather than the sentence she faced of life in prison.

Before leaving the courtroom, Correa — who is normally quiet during all court proceedings, only occasionally whispering to his attorneys — removed his mask and turned to speak to a woman in the court gallery. He told her he'd call her later that night.

His trial is expected to continue Thursday.

t.hartz@theday.com