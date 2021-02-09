It wasn't entirely clear what Trump's lawyer was going for in opening impeachment argument — but it may have been strategic
Former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor began his argument that the Senate trial is unconstitutional by complimenting the House impeachment manager's opposing case, a clear indictment of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — "You will not hear any member of the team representing ... Trump say anything but in the strongest possible way denounce the violence of the rioters" — and some flattering words for the lawmakers he was addressing. After that, though, things got a little confusing for many observers, who couldn't quite figure out where he was going with his argument or his lengthy praise of the lawmakers before him.
Other than to just puff senators up?
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) February 9, 2021
Castor — who previously told The Washington Post he's a guy who "gets up there in court and talks" — meandered a bit, hitting a number of different topics during his presentation, leaving some to wonder if he was just "running out the clock," since Trump will almost certainly be acquitted, either way.
But sources within Trump's orbit told The New York Times and NBC News that Castor's seemingly incoherent presentation was, in fact, very deliberate following the Democrats' "emotionally-charged" opening argument, which Castor himself called "brilliant." His goal, the Times and NBC report, was to "lower the temperature" before Trump's other attorney, David Schoen, focused more heavily on the constitutionality of the case. Of course, that explanation could also be attempt at damage control from team Trump.
This seems perfectly coherent. There's a reason he's not testifying himself and nobody is going to convict him for having a rambling lawyer. https://t.co/r0KJYLwYwP
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 9, 2021
Schoen will speak after Castor, and is expected to talk for longer and make the case about constitutionality of the trial, the adviser says.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 9, 2021
