It wasn't just politics that led to Netanyahu's ouster – it was fear of his demagoguery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dov Waxman, Director of the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies and The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation Chair in Israel Studies, University of California, Los Angeles
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span class="caption">Benjamin Netanyahu sits in the Knesset before parliament voted June 13, 2021, in Jerusalem to approve the new government that doesn't include him, </span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/israeli-prime-minister-benjamin-netanyahu-look-thoughtful-news-photo/1323383884?adppopup=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amir Levy/Getty Images">Amir Levy/Getty Images</a></span>
Benjamin Netanyahu sits in the Knesset before parliament voted June 13, 2021, in Jerusalem to approve the new government that doesn't include him, Amir Levy/Getty Images

There is something Shakespearean about Benjamin Netanyahu’s downfall.

As in a scene from “Julius Caesar,” who was assassinated by Roman senators, Netanyahu was deposed by his former underlings, the leaders of the three right-wing parties that have joined the new government – Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Lieberman and Gideon Sa’ar, all of whom once worked for Netanyahu.

If two of these men had remained loyal to Netanyahu, as they had been for years, then he would still be in power today.

Instead, Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has finally been dethroned. “King Bibi,” as his devoted supporters hail him, ruled Israel for a total of 15 years, including a short stint in the 1990s. He returned to power in 2009, and for the past 12 years he dominated Israeli politics and came to personify Israel in the eyes of the world.

But while personal grudges and political rivalries largely due to Netanyahu’s preening personality have no doubt played a key role in his ouster, they do not fully account for the unyielding opposition he has engendered.

It is not simply a result of individual grievances and political ambitions that Netanyahu can no longer appease or politically buy off his rivals. Nor is it just because they no longer believe any of his promises. As a scholar of Israeli politics, I think that it is also, even primarily, because Netanyahu has come to be seen as a danger to Israeli democracy itself, just as former President Donald Trump was in the United States.

Thousands of people dancing in a public square in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Thousands of people dancing in a public square in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Becoming a demagogue

In recent years, particularly since he was indicted on corruption charges in several cases involving bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Netanyahu has become increasingly autocratic.

During a period when democracies around the world have been challenged by “authoritarian populists” such as Trump, Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, India’s Narendra Modi, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, Netanyahu has eagerly joined this global club of illiberal strongmen and publicly embraced these controversial leaders.

Domestically, he adopted many of their tactics, trying to undermine the independence of the judiciary, neuter regulators, control or muzzle the media and use the power of patronage to reward loyalists and punish critics.

Netanyahu has also frequently employed populist rhetoric, railing against the supposedly leftist elite, the “deep state” and the “fake news” media, all of whom he has alleged are conspiring against him.

He has portrayed himself as the victim of sinister, shadowy and powerful groups who are the enemies of the “people.” In classic populist fashion, Netanyahu has claimed that only he represents the “people,” specifically, Israeli Jews, since Arab citizens of Israel are cast as dangerous Others. He demonizes his political opponents as threats to the nation, even traitors.

By deftly manipulating the fears and prejudices of the Israeli public, Netanyahu became, essentially, a demagogue.

Personal becomes political

The purpose of Netanyahu’s assault on the pillars of Israeli democracy was simple: for him to remain in power and stay out of jail.

To achieve this, he was willing to delegitimize not only his political opponents, but also state institutions like the Supreme Court, the attorney general’s office and the police.

In a desperate attempt to evade his corruption trial for bribery and fraud and a possible lengthy prison sentence, Netanyahu sought to gain immunity from prosecution as a sitting prime minister while denying he was doing so.

Benjamin Netanyahu stands in front of a large photo showing him and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Benjamin Netanyahu stands in front of a large photo showing him and U.S. President Donald Trump.

His stubborn refusal to resign, even after his criminal trial began – the first time a sitting Israeli prime minister was in the dock – appeared to be driven by his desire to use his position as prime minister to gain legal immunity or at least intimidate the lawyers and judges he might face, and convince the public that he was being persecuted.

It wasn’t only his political survival and personal freedom, however, that motivated Netanyahu. He seems to sincerely believe that Israel will be endangered without his leadership. His long tenure in power apparently convinced him that only he can steer the ship of state, especially given the treacherous waters it must navigate.

“Try to damage as little as possible of the magnificent economy we are handing over to you, so that we can fix it as fast as possible when we return,” he said as power was handed over to the coalition.

Like other longtime leaders, Netanyahu came to equate his own personal and political interests with those of Israel. What was good for him was good for Israel; what harmed him, harmed Israel. Netanyahu also convinced his supporters of this equation, just as many of his critics became convinced that the opposite was true.

Thus, Netanyahu managed to divide Israelis into two antagonistic camps: pro-Netanyahu versus anti-Netanyahu. This division replaced the traditional left-right ideological divide that had dominated Israeli politics for decades – and which is why the new government spans the ideological spectrum.

[Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.]

Surviving without Netanyahu

It is premature to write Netanyahu’s political obituary – he remains the leader of Likud, by far the largest party in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. He has vowed to bring down the newly installed “change government” and swiftly return to power.

He could well accomplish this task given his Machiavellian political skills and the inherent fragility of Israel’s new governing coalition, which is composed of no fewer than eight different parties ranging across the political spectrum. Since it depends on a razor-thin parliamentary majority of 61 of the 120 Knesset seats, the government will be extremely vulnerable to Netanyahu’s relentless efforts to topple it.

But however short-lived Israel’s fledgling government turns out to be, its mere formation is not only something of a political miracle – bringing together religious and secular ultranationalist right-wingers, liberal centrists, secular leftists and Arab Islamists – but also a stunning repudiation of Netanyahu.

Ultimately, the rule of law and democratic process in Israel have survived Netanyahu’s attacks. A peaceful transition of power has occurred, despite angry protests and violent threats against some of the members of the incoming government.

The mere fact that Israel has a new prime minister will now demonstrate to many Israelis that the country can survive without Netanyahu’s leadership. Even if the new government accomplishes very little, this alone will be an important achievement.

By rejecting Netanyahu’s demagoguery, Prime Minister Bennett can also begin to heal some of the divisiveness that Netanyahu stoked and exploited, even if his government continues many of Netanyahu’s policies, as seems likely. This, if nothing else, will be the “change” it promises.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Dov Waxman, University of California, Los Angeles.

Read more:

Dov Waxman does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Recommended Stories

  • What’s Next for Israel After the End of Netanyahu’s Rule

    Israelis celebrated Sunday night as the parliament approved a new coalition, ending former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule. His supporters gathered to cheer the country’s longest-serving leader as he takes on a new role as political opponent. Photo: Ariel Schalit/Associated Press

  • Benjamin Netanyahu ousted as Israeli Prime Minister

    Benjamin Netanyahu, who has led Israel for the last 12 years, was voted out of office Sunday. The new prime minister for the next two years will be Naftali Bennett.

  • A fast food manager falsely accused of poisoning cops' milkshakes with bleach is suing the NYPD officers for defamation

    Shake Shack manager Marcus Gilliam filed the lawsuit on Monday saying his reputation was tarnished by the incident last year.

  • Melinda French Gates is reportedly meeting with White House officials and lawmakers to discuss paid leave for workers and other issues

    Melinda French Gates will meet with lawmakers Tuesday to discuss paid leave for workers, a day after meeting White House officials, Axios reports.

  • Israel scraps face masks and becomes first major country to fully emerge from Covid

    Israel scrapped rules on wearing face masks indoors on Tuesday, having abandoned its domestic vaccine passes, as the coronavirus infection rate fell to single digits. As Britain's hopes of a Covid "Freedom Day" were dashed this week, a very different picture has emerged in Israel, where citizens no longer need to face masks in closed spaces such as supermarkets and banks. Rules on wearing face masks outdoors have already been lifted. The green pass, a vaccine passport which allowed entry to bars

  • Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as judge on powerful D.C. federal appeals court

    The Senate voted 53-44 on Monday to confirm judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the powerful U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.Why it matters: The court is often viewed as a stepping stone for the Supreme Court, and Jackson is considered a favorite to receive a nomination if a Supreme Court vacancy opens up. President Biden has promised to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • US and Britain finally stand up to China’s quest for global domination

    The Hambantota port on Sri Lanka’s southern shore has long provided a cautionary tale of just what can go wrong when countries become involved in China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Built at a cost of $1.3bn (£920m) and funded by Chinese loans, ministers in Colombo struck a deal to sell an 80pc stake in the port to a state-controlled Chinese group just six years after it opened. A little over a year later, Sri Lanka handed over the port to China on a 99-year lease. China’s playbook is familiar at

  • These Trump DOJ Subpoena Revelations Are Like Watergate on Crack

    GettyAttorney General Merrick Garland has been busy lately—and we don’t mean manning the grill at summer barbecues. On Wednesday, he announced the Biden Department of Justice is getting to the bottom of the leak investigations within the Trump administration that led to multiple subpoenas of lawmakers’ and journalists’ personal information, or as Molly Jong-Fast said on this episode of The New Abnormal, “Watergate on crack.”She and producer Jesse Cannon had FBI agent Peter Strzok on to explain w

  • A Capitol rioter agreed to a plea deal after posting extensively on Facebook about her time at the insurrection with her husband

    Joshua and Jessica Bustle pleaded guilty in court on Monday. Jessica's lawyer said the couple wanted to get on with their lives.

  • Letters to the Editor: There is no 'recall fever' in California. Right-wing extremists are just desperate

    The drives to recall the governor, the L.A. County district attorney and other officials are anything but grass-roots efforts.

  • New Israel government vows change, but not for Palestinians

    Israel's fragile new government has shown little interest in addressing the decades-old conflict with the Palestinians, but it may not have a choice. Jewish ultranationalists are already staging provocations aimed at splitting the coalition and bringing about a return to right-wing rule. In doing so, they risk escalating tensions with the Palestinians weeks after an 11-day Gaza war was halted by an informal cease-fire.

  • Charles Barkley shares story of why Scott Brooks lived with him

    Barkley helped Brooks out when he was a rookie just entering the league.

  • Biden says Republican Party numbers 'vastly diminished' under Trump

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden views the Republican Party as vastly diminished in numbers even as it remains in lockstep with the man he defeated, former President Donald Trump. "The leadership of the Republican Party is fractured and the Trump wing of the party is the bulk of the party, but it makes up a significant minority of the American people," Biden told a news conference in Brussels after a NATO summit. "I think it's appropriate to say that the Republican Party is vastly diminished in numbers," Biden, a Democrat, said without offering evidence for the assertion.

  • Taiwan reports largest incursion yet by Chinese air force

    Twenty-eight Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, the island's government said, the largest reported incursion to date. While there was no immediate comment from Beijing, the news comes after the Group of Seven leaders issued a joint statement on Sunday scolding China for a series of issues and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, comments China condemned as "slander". Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained over the last few months of repeated missions by China's air force near the self-ruled island, concentrated in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

  • How special-ops units used 'old-school commando stuff' behind enemy lines to keep Saddam's forces distracted

    In just a few days of fighting, the Green Berets of Task Force Viking earned seven Silver Stars and 52 Bronze Stars for Valor.

  • Critical Race Theory Debate Is About Whitewashing the United States’ Racist History

    This op-ed argues that the GOP is trying to ban teachers from teaching students the actual truth about our history.

  • Hundreds protest Manchin's opposition to voting law overhaul

    Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, denounced the influential moderate Democratic senator and called for a diverse coalition of working people to apply pressure on Manchin, who recently opposed a $15 minimum wage and the price tag of President Joe Biden's initial $2 trillion infrastructure plan. "West Virginia needs a real senator,” he thundered at a Charleston park in front of a festive crowd.

  • Harris invites all female US senators to have dinner at Naval Observatory

    Vice President Kamala Harris, the nation's highest-ranking woman in government, is hosting a first-of-its-kind dinner at the Naval Observatory Tuesday evening for her female colleagues in the Senate -- a show of bipartisanship in a deeply divided Washington. Harris invited all 24 of the country's female senators -- 16 Democrats and eight Republicans. The dinner comes as the White House continues negotiations with Republicans on President Joe Biden's infrastructure package and as talks continue on other matters including voting and police reform legislation.

  • Actors Donnie Yen and Nicholas Tse shed tears at press conference

    Donnie Yen and Nicholas Tse shed tears at Raging Fire’s press conference during the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival on 14 June as the actors remembered the late director Benny Chan.

  • New emails show the Trump White House's brazen efforts to use the DOJ to overturn the election results

    The House Oversight Committee released hundreds of pages of documents on Tuesday showing Trump's efforts to use the DOJ for his own political ends.