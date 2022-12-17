Waste authority worker charged with hiding evidence in coworker's death

Dec. 16—A North Central Solid Waste Authority worker has been accused of deleting evidence from his cellphone earlier this month related to the death of a fellow employee.

Peter Velarde, 37, is facing a tampering with evidence charge, according to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 5.

Velarde was driving a "dump truck" on Nov. 22 in Dixon on his daily trash pickup route. His partner, 47-year-old Alfred Trujillo, was hanging onto the back of the truck while on County Road 63, according to the complaint.

Suddenly, Velarde told Rio Arriba sheriff's deputies, he couldn't see Trujillo in his side mirror.

Velarde told deputies he immediately got out of the truck and saw Trujillo's right leg had been mutilated from the knee down. He added he noticed tire marks on on Trujillo.

Velarde said he called an ambulance and took videos on his phone as medical personnel treated Trujillo.

Trujillo died the next day at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

The complaint states a search warrant was drafted for Velarde's phone on Nov. 25 after an eyewitness to the incident reported seeing him using the device while operating the truck.

Velarde was asked to send videos of the incident to an investigator, which he did. However, after a search warrant was executed for the phone on Dec. 2, the videos were no longer on the device.

"Based on the clear evidence of videos that were sent ... on November 27th, 2022 not being in the camera roll ... a summons will be issued to Peter Velarde for tampering with evidence," the complaint states.

Velarde is scheduled for a hearing Jan. 9 in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court, according to online court records.