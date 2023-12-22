Waste collections reminder amid recycling plea

The recycling centre at Longue Hongue will be open on the morning of Christmas Eve

Guernsey's waste bosses have reminded householders to watch out for changes in dates when it comes to collections over Christmas and new year.

People can go online or contact their parish for details, the States said.

The Household Waste and Recycling Centre at Longue Hougue will also be open until 11:00 GMT on Christmas Eve, it added.

Tina Norman-Ross, from the waste department, said this was a "peak time" for waste.

She asked that people "reduce, reuse and recycle" where possible.

"We should perhaps spare a thought for, and maybe raise a glass to, all the parish collection crews and the staff at the various waste sites, as this is their busiest time of the year," she added.

The Longue Hongue site will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and reopen on 27 and 28 December. It will close again on New Year's Eve at 12:00 and reopen on 2 Jan at 08:00.

