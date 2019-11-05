Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)'s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days time. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of November.

Waste Connections's next dividend payment will be US$0.2 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.7 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Waste Connections has a trailing yield of 0.8% on the current share price of $89.97. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Waste Connections paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 18% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Waste Connections's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past three years, Waste Connections has increased its dividend at approximately 24% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Waste Connections an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Waste Connections has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

