Waste Connections (WCN) Tops Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN delivered impressive fourth-quarter 2018 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 63 cents surpassed the consensus mark by 2 cents and improved 21.2% year over year. The bottom line was positively impacted by price-driven earnings growth in solid waste segment, lower tax rates (as a result of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act) and improved operational efficiency.

Quarterly revenues came in at $1.26 billion, which outpaced the consensus mark by $34.3 million. The figure increased 9% on a year-over-year basis. Strength across majority of the segments and a favorable impact of $61.4 million from solid waste acquisitions, net of divestitures drove the top line.

Consistent strength in solid waste pricing growth, E&P waste activity and contributions from acquisitions aided the company’s results, offsetting recycling and cost-related headwinds.

Shares of Waste Connections have gained 14.2% in a year’s time, outperforming the industry’s 9.5% growth.

Revenues in Details

Revenues in the Solid Waste Collection segment increased 9.3% year over year to $872.26 million. The segment contributed 69% of total revenues.

Revenues in the Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer segment rose 13.4% year over year to $270.05 million. It contributed 21% to total revenues.

Revenues in the E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal segment improved 20.1% year over year to $63.97 million. It contributed 5% to total revenues.

Revenues in the Intermodal and Other segment fell 14% year over year to $33.58 million. It contributed 3% to total revenues.

Revenues in the Solid Waste Recycling segment fell 23.4% year over year to $21.87 million. The unit contributed 2% to total revenues.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $397.2 million compared with $360.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.5% of total revenues compared with 31.2% in the prior-year quarter.

Operating income totaled $199.98 million compared with $175.01 million. Operating margin (operating income as a percentage of revenues) was 15.8% compared with 15.1% in the year-ago quarter.