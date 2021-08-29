Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Waste Management's shares on or after the 2nd of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.57 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.30 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Waste Management has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of $154.15. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Waste Management paid out 59% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Waste Management generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 37% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Waste Management's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Waste Management's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years. Waste Management has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Waste Management has delivered 6.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Waste Management worth buying for its dividend? Waste Management's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Waste Management looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Waste Management that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

