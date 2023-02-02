Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 1, 2023

Jim Fish: Thanks, Ed, and thank you all for joining us. 2022 was another very successful year at WM. Coming into an uncertain 2022, I wouldn't have predicted that we would grow adjusted operating EBITDA by more than 9.5% for the year, and 8.8% for the fourth quarter, all while recycling was down $59 million for the year on a sharp drop in commodity prices. That's exactly what happened. Strong operational execution and an unwavering commitment to our strategic priorities led to our full year adjusted operating EBITDA growth of $480 million. We achieved this tremendous growth in the face of elevated inflation, a tight labor market, and a downturn in the recycled commodity price market. So, we're very proud of our results. Our robust operating EBITDA translated into record cash from operations of more than $4.5 billion, which allowed us to return more than $2.5 billion to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

As 2023 kicks off, we're confident that our long-term focus is on sustainable growth, transforming our business through technology and automation are setting us up to meet the changing needs of our customers, our people, and our business environment, while leveraging our competitive advantages. Turning to our high-level outlook for 2023. We expect to deliver adjusted operating EBITDA of between $5.825 billion and $5.975 billion in the year ahead, representing growth of just over 7% at the midpoint, which continues the trend of robust operating EBITDA growth that we've delivered since 2019. Since then, we've grown operating EBITDA almost 26%. And at a time when the economic outlook is increasingly uncertain, we're pleased to be anticipating another strong year of earnings growth in 2023.

The essential nature of our service, our diverse customer base, and recurring revenue streams provide stability in times of economic uncertainty. Much of the growth in our 2023 outlook comes from deliberate steps that we've already taken to grow revenue and efficiently manage costs. Overall, we're anticipating between 40 and 80 basis points of adjusted operating EBITDA margin expansion in the year ahead, driven by our collection and disposal business. Moving now to our sustainability growth investment. Let me give you an abbreviated overview of the supplemental deck that was posted to our Investors website. The investment in our renewable energy business is a unique opportunity that we simply couldn't afford to mass. You're all aware that since the passage of the subtitle B and associated air quality regulations in the 1980s and 1990s, landfill has been required to install gas collection systems.

Historically, we've been collecting our landfill gas, converting much of it into electricity, which provides an earnings stream for us. Fast forward to present day, with landfill gas designated as a renewable resource, we are increasing the value of the gas that's an inevitable byproduct of most landfills. These RNG plants are simply taking gas that's naturally produced from the landfill and converting it into a cash-generating machine with a three-year projected payback and a far better environmental outcome than the status quo. And our returns far surpass those of our competition by virtue of our CNG fleet, which today represents 74% of our routed vehicles. As a result, we're better positioned to close the loop and capture extremely valuable regulatory RIN credits.

At the same time, the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act will provide tax credits and benefits that served to amplify the value creation of WM's renewable energy business. The supplemental presentation to the earnings press release provides details on the investments and our projections for cash flow and operating EBITDA growth. But suffice it to say, we view this as a very strong positive for shareholders. We have a number of attractive options for our renewable energy portfolio. Internally, we said there are three possible outcomes from this opportunity, good, really good or great. And we're heading down the great path by owning the landfill gas and renewable energy facilities, generating RINs through our CNG fleet and maximizing the value of new tax benefits to increase the resulting earnings and cash flows.

We're also advancing our planned recycling investments and have provided more details in the supplemental presentation on our website. Our portfolio of projects to automate existing and build new material recovery facilities have three key financial benefits; reduced labor costs, improved product quality that commands a price premium and capacity growth. In the fourth quarter, labor costs per ton at our single-stream automated MRFs improved by 35%. The automation of these plants enabled us to reduce 137 positions through attrition in 2022. And in 2023, we expect to reduce labor dependence by another 200 positions. By the end of 2023, we're anticipating about a 15% increase in processing capacity from our automated facilities and new markets.

We will host a virtual information session for investors on April 5th to provide even more insight into our recycling and renewable energy growth plans. Devina will discuss our 2023 capital allocation plans in more detail, but I want to emphasize our confidence in our ability to continue to allocate capital to all of our priorities, including investing in these high-return sustainability growth projects, returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases and acquiring accretive businesses. In closing, I want to thank the entire WM team for another fantastic year. We look forward to 2023 as we continue to execute on our operating plans and progress our investments in renewable energy, recycling and automation to drive growth.

I'll now turn the call over to John to discuss our operational results.

John Morris: Thanks, Jim, and good morning, everyone. Jim described our fantastic results in 2022 and that all begins with our collection and disposal business. In the face of some of the highest inflationary cost pressures, our collection and disposal business delivered double-digit in adjusted EBITDA for the full year. During the fourth quarter, collection and disposal results were even more impressive as adjusted operating EBITDA grew more than 11% and margin expanded 40 basis points. This momentum sets the stage for continued growth in 2023 and strengthens our conviction that the investments we're making in our people in automation and in differentiating our service offerings are the right decisions. The growth in our collection and disposal business starts at the top of the income statement with robust organic revenue growth.

Full year core price was 7.8% with collection and disposal yield of 6.7% and volume of 1.8%. As we work to keep pace with decades high inflation, our revenue management teams delivered record core price in 2022 in every one of our lines of business, led by 10.5% in our commercial line of business. We talk often about our focus on generating appropriate returns in our residential and post-collection lines of business. And in 2022, we delivered core price of 6.5% in the residential line of business, 6.4% at our landfills and 5.9% at our transfer stations. Our revenue metrics demonstrate that our customers' receptivity to our pricing remained favorable through the fourth quarter. Our rollback percentage was almost 400 basis points better for the full year, while new business pricing increased more than 6% in our commercial line of business.

The results clearly demonstrate our ability to manage cost pressures through continued pricing discipline and momentum, while maintaining our focus on customer lifetime value. As we move into 2023, our disciplined pricing programs combined with the strong momentum from 2022 and are expected to deliver core price of between 6.5% and 7% with yield approaching 5.5%. Our expectation is for strong rollover of 2022 price performance. Given the acute inflationary environment in 2022, we increased certain fees that we don't expect to step up again at the same level. We remain committed to securing pricing that outpaces our cost inflation, which is demonstrated by the operating EBITDA margin expansion that we're anticipating in 2023. Shifting to volumes.

In the fourth quarter, event-driven volumes remained strong with special waste and C&D volumes growing double digits. Our commercial and industrial volumes were positive for the full year. However, we saw some softening in the fourth quarter. Given these recent trends, we are tempering our volume expectations in the year ahead. Our guidance includes 2023 collection and disposal volumes that are relatively flat with 2022. We continue to see the rate of labor increases easing in our business, and we remain focused on managing our operating expenses and flexing down costs, flexing costs down with the changing volumes. In our collection and disposal business, we are seeing improvements in our labor costs as inflationary wage pressures are easing.

Turnover trends are improving and the investments that we are making in automation are showing benefits. These improvements were on display in the fourth quarter  in our fourth quarter results as we saw operating expense margin improved by 30 basis points despite still stubbornly higher maintenance and repair costs. For the full year of 2022, operating expenses increased 50 basis points as a percentage of revenue, but that was largely driven by negative impacts from higher fuel costs and recycling commodity prices that together impacted the measure by 80 basis points. This increase was partially offset by lower labor and related benefits costs in our collection and disposal business and improved risk management costs. Putting it all together, when you combine our pricing efforts with our progress on cost containment, we expect 2023 operating expense as a percentage of revenue to improve between 30 and 50 basis points for the full year, with those improvements beginning in the second quarter of 2023.

In the fourth quarter, our recycling operating EBITDA remained solidly positive even with the sharp decline in commodity prices to about $47 per ton. Over the last several years, we have intentionally taken steps to shift the business to a fee-for-service model that has reduced our sensitivity to commodity market changes. When we started this journey in 2017, commodity prices were 60% higher than what we are anticipating in our 2023 outlook, yet 2023 operating EBITDA is expected to be about 13% higher than in 2017. This clearly demonstrates that our business model is profitable and generate solid returns in any economic environment. As we look to the future of recycling, we remain focused on advancing automation across our MRF network, which we have proven can lower the cost of process material, achieve better quality while enhancing recycling profitability.

Our employees delivered strong results in 2022, and I want to thank the entire WM team for their commitment to providing the best customer service while focusing on improving our operations. The team has done an exceptional job, and I know that this will continue in the year ahead. I'll now turn the call over to Devina to discuss our 2022 financial results and 2023 financial outlook in further detail.

Devina Rankin: Thanks, John, and good morning. Once again, our solid waste business was at the center of WM's strong quarterly results, capping off a great 2022. Our team delivered strong organic revenue growth with a diligent focus on leveraging core price to offset cost inflation, while prioritizing customer service and customer lifetime value to minimize customer churn, all resulting in record high yield. When combined with strong cost control, these efforts delivered an 80 basis point expansion of operating EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter. Importantly, we achieved these excellent results while investing in technology and sustainability growth that will benefit WM for years to come. Full year adjusted SG&A was 9.6% of revenue, a 40 basis point improvement over 2021 as we achieved back-office operational efficiencies through standardization and process improvement that enabled us to reduce more than 600 positions through attrition.

You can clearly see our strong performance and the record cash flow from operations that we achieved in 2022, which grew 4.6% to $4.536 billion. The increase in cash allowed us to accelerate investments at year-end, which brought full year capital spending to the high end of our expectations. 2022 capital expenditures totaled $2.587 billion with $2.26 billion of that related to normal course capital to support the business and the remaining $561 million related to the strategic growth of our recycling and renewable energy businesses. Putting these pieces together, 2022 free cash flow was $1.976 billion despite an increase in cash taxes of $370 million. During 2022, we returned a record $2.58 billion to shareholders, paying $1.08 billion in dividends and repurchasing $1.5 billion of our stock.

In addition, we spent $377 million on traditional solid waste and recycling acquisitions to grow our business. We accomplished all of this while accelerating our sustainability and growth investments and achieving our targeted leverage ratio of about 2.75 times. Our balance sheet is well-positioned for growth through capital investments in our business or strategic acquisitions. Moving to our 2023 financial outlook. As John mentioned, we anticipate organic growth approaching 5.5% from yield. Given an expectation for a little more than 1% revenue growth from acquisitions, and a decrease in revenue contributions from recycled commodity sales and fuel surcharges, we anticipate total revenue growth of between 4% and 5.5%. When combining our plan to deliver strong organic revenue growth with a focus on optimization and cost control to drive 40 to 80 basis points of operating leverage, we expect to generate adjusted operating EBITDA of $5.825 billion to $5.975 billion in 2023.

We expect to allocate $1.1 billion to capital investments in recycling and renewable natural gas growth projects in the coming year and 2023 is expected to be the peak investment year for each business. While these investments are reported as a component of our capital expenditures, and therefore, reduce our traditional measure of free cash flow. We view these investments as better than an acquisition dollar as they will produce even higher return growth as a strong complement to our existing business. Our normal course capital to support our business is expected to be between $2 billion and $2.1 billion in 2023. And free cash flow is projected to be between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion, including the impact of sustainability growth investments.

Our outlook anticipates an increase in cash interest and taxes of $175 million to $215 million and about an $80 million headwind from working capital due in large part to the timing and amount of incentive compensation payments. As Jim discussed, even as we step up our investment in high-return recycling and renewable energy growth projects, we remain well positioned to allocate our cash among all of our capital allocation priorities, including returning cash to our shareholders. Given the Board of Directors intended 7.7% increase in the 2023 dividend rate, we expect dividend payments to total about $1.1 billion in the year ahead. We also expect to continue our share repurchase program in 2023, as the Board recently provided authorization to repurchase up to $1.5 billion of our stock.

While our guidance does not specifically include acquisition growth, we will continue to be opportunistic in pursuing the right deals at the right price. In closing, we are proud of what we achieved in 2022, and we're excited about the opportunities that lay ahead for 2023 and future years. I want to thank our hard-working team members for all of their contributions to our success. With that, Josh, let's open the line for questions.

