Waste Management: Quietly Generating Income Amid the Storm

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is a stock that not many investors pay attention to, yet its bottom line continues to improve even in the current economic situation. With impressive revenue and earnings per share figures in its latest earnings results, as well as a great outlook, this could be an overlooked value stock thanks to operating in the unattractive waste management business.

The company is also still growing; for example, it recently acquired a controlling interest in the U.S. operations of another waste management company, Avangard Innovative. The company has plans to expand its renewable natural gas operations as part of its strategy for finding success in an ever-growing global waste management market. The effort to produce more natural gas from its waste sites has led more investors to take notice of Waste Management's potential, which could provide a catalyst in the future.





Shareholder friendly approach will help during this bear market

Waste Management is on its way to becoming a dividend aristocrat as it just announced a dividend hike of 7.7% for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The new dividend payment will be $0.70 per share, up from $0.65. With this increase, the annual dividend will be $2.80 per share, which will be the 20th year of dividend increases.

Waste Management's free cash flow is very healthy and is the reason behind its constant dividend hikes. In 2022 alone, the company paid more than $540 million in dividends. However, the dividend payout ratio is 0.47 as of this writing. That gives the company plenty of opportunities to keep growing the dividend without jeopardizing its cash flow.

The company bought back $520 million in shares in the year's first half. The company also announced that another share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion had been authorized by its board. The previous buyback program of $1.5 billion wrapped up earlier in the year.

Waste Management continues to perform well

In the third quarter of 2022, revenue and earnings per share were remarkable and better than the results of the same period last year. The revenue generated was a tremendous $5.08 billion, increasing 8.8% from the year-ago period. The collection and disposal yield was 7.1%. Meanwhile, the earnings per share reported was $1.55, up from $1.28 announced in the third quarter of 2021 and exceeding estimates by 2.5%.

The quarter's net income rose 19% to $639 million, and the profit margin was 13%. The management highlighted the adjusted operating Ebitda of $1.45 billion and the growth of 11% that was owed to the growth in organic revenue, the company's effort to reduce costs and the automation of business operations.

During the quarter, free cash flow decreased versus last year, and capital expenditures increased year-over-year. The reason is that the company made strategic sustainability growth investments and increased capital spending to expand the business. The company also spent $541 million on repurchasing shares and returned $267 million to shareholders in dividends.

One driver of revenue and shareholder returns was the increase in core price. In the quarter, the core price was 8.2%, up 70 basis points from the second quarter and coming in higher than the 4.6% core price of the third quarter of 2021. The management believes it can retain price hikes as the increase is nominal compared to the clients' expenses and because it would be arduous for customers to change to another company. There aren't exactly many options in the waste management industry.

The portfolio is expanding

In the third quarter, the company spent $200 million on acquisitions, bringing it closer to its goal of investing $300 million to $400 million through acquisitions in 2022. The company also announced that it would acquire a controlling interest in the U.S. business of Avangard Innovative, through which the corporation's plastic recycling operations will improve the commercial usage of films and clear plastic wrap. According to the management's comments, the investment returns of this acquisition will be similar to the recycling automation investments and will be recognized over time.

The company's leader status in the recycling world has been achieved through multiple acquisitions, as it has made 88 related acquisitions in the past five years. Out of all of these, purchasing Advanced Disposal was an important milestone that expanded the customer base to 3 million new commercial, industrial and residential customers in 16 U.S. states.

The waste management industry will grow exponentially with time

The global waste management market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026, rising from $423.4 billion to $542.7 billion, according to Markets and Markets research. Waste Management will likely occupy a good chunk of the market due to its dominant industry position.

Furthermore, the company is investing heavily in expanding its renewable natural gas infrastructure. The company plans on shelling out $825 million through 2025 to erect 17 new renewable natural gas-generating landfills. It already has the landfills, so it might as well make money from them.

Takeaway

The company is working on staying at the top of the industry through innovation as well as acquisitions. It is making sure to prioritize its shareholders with dividends and share buybacks. All of this combined makes Waste Management a strong overlooked value opportunity in my opinion.

