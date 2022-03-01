Waste Management sues Jackson Mayor, city over garbage contract, negotiations

Waste Management of Mississippi has sued Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the City of Jackson over a contract to pick up residents' trash.

In its Friday suit, the company alleges Lumumba didn't follow the competitive bidding process because he hasn't begun negotiations with Waste Management. The company is asking the Hinds County Circuit Court to direct the mayor to start contract negotiations and require Lumumba to present the City Council with a six-year contract.

"The mayor has failed to fulfill his obligation to negotiate in good faith," the company's suit states.

Waste Management employees

Waste Management is one of three companies that submitted bid proposals to collect Jackson trash. New Orleans-based Richard's Disposal was the top-rated for twice-weekly service with a free 96-gallon trash cart, but the City Council rejected a contract for the company twice.

The city's request for proposals states if negotiations with the highest-ranking provider fail, negotiations can start with the next highest provider until an agreement is reached. In the lawsuit, Waste Management claims it has the second highest ranked proposal for twice-weekly service.

On Feb. 17 Lumumba declared a state of emergency over garage and signed a 1-year emergency contract with Richard's Disposal that is set to begin April 1.

Waste Management said it has offered to extend its contract until April 30.

In the suit, the company accused the mayor of creating his own emergency to bypass state law and the council's approval of a garbage contract.

"The mayor's actions are arbitrary and capricious and he cannot in bad faith create a 'fake' emergency," the suit states.

Waste Management is seeking relief from the court in several areas:

- A court order to direct the mayor to engage in good faith negotiations for a six-year contract. The court should also require Lumumba to present the contract to the council

- A judgment to prevent the mayor from falsely declaring a state of emergency

- A declaratory judgment to find the mayor failed to comply with the competitive bid process and to discharge his obligations. The suit states the court should declare the City Council as the governing authority that can enter into and execute a contract.

- A judgment to stop the mayor, after the fact, from entering into a one-year contract or negotiating outside the competitive bid process

- An appeal of the city's emergency one-year contract with Richard's Disposal because, the suit state, the mayor doesn't have an authority to execute the contract without council approval

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks to an audience after watching his pre-recorded 2021 State of the City address at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

During a Monday press conference, Lumumba acknowledged Waste Management's lawsuit and did not comment much on it, other than saying the city is ready to fight it.

"We have taken on a multinational corporation before," he said. "We are 1 and 0 and I like our chances."

The lawsuit comes about a month before the city's 6-month emergency contract with Waste Management is set to expire.

The city had started the competitive bidding process last year to find and contract with a long-term vendor.

