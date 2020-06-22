Waste Management: Trash Is King, But the Valuation Is Rich

When I'm looking for an investment, I try to identify companies with a leadership position in their industry. The strength of these companies often leads to growth and an increasing dividend.

This doesn't mean that I'll pay any price to acquire shares of a company. I try to avoid overvalued stocks, as I like to buy when I have a solid potential return.

One company that is king of its industry but trades with a rich valuation is Waste Management, Inc (NYSE:WM).





Company background

Waste Management is the largest provider of waste management solutions in North America. Services provided by the company include waste collection, recycling, transfer and disposal services. The company's customer list includes residential, industrial, commercial and municipal entities.

One positive in Waste Management's favor is that the company has a diversified footprint in North America.

Source: Waste Management's May Investor Presentation, slide 6.

The vast majority of physical facilities are located in the U.S. and near densely populated areas. This gives Waste Management access to a sizable potential customer base as well as some protection in case one area of service suffers a slowdown. In addition, Waste Management's revenue stream is very diversified, as shown in the chart below.

Source: Waste Management's May Investor Presentation, slide 8

Last year, only two types of collection contributed more than 12% to total revenues. Only one election type (public sector) contributes more than 20% of revenues. This should help provide some support for the company if one or more collections types shows signs of weakness in its business.

As of June 22, Waste Management serves more than 21 million customers across the U.S. and Canada and trades with a market capitalization of just under $43 million.

Quarterly highlights

Waste Management reported its first quarter earnings results on May 6. Revenue increased by 0.9% year-over-year to $3.7 billion, slightly ahead of what the market had anticipated. Earnings per share decreased 1 cent, or 1.1%, to 93 cents, which was in line with what Wall Street analysts had expected.

The company attributed higher revenue growth to volume increases in the collection and disposal business. This increase added $74 million to total revenues. Operating Ebitda grew 2.6% to $1.01 billion for the first quarter. The average price of recycling decreased 30% to $40 per ton during the quarter, but this business still managed a $3 million improvement in Ebitda.

Looking at the individual lines of business, residential volumes grew 25%, commercial volumes declined 16% and third-party landfill tons and industrial hauls were lower by 20%. Restaurants, retail and offices normally contribute 60% of commercial revenue.

On the plus side, Waste Management's core pricing improved by 1% to 5.5%, with all lines of business above 4%. The company also took steps to rein in costs during this time. While Waste Management has guaranteed 40-hour work weeks to all full-time employees, they have reduced overtime, commercial routes and industrial routes. The company has also grounded 6% of its routed vehicles. This will help to reduce costs as certain customers have less need for services.

Despite lower commercial volumes overall, the company has had less than 1% of customers cancel service. This should help the company continue to grow EPS, something Waste Management has done 14 out of the last 16 years.

Waste Management has more than doubled its EPS over the last decade. The company has increased its EPS with a growth rate of 7.7% annually over this period of time.