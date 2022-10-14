Waste Management (WM) Stock Moves -1.68%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Waste Management (WM) closed at $154.73, marking a -1.68% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had lost 7.98% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 11.5% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Waste Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.49, up 18.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.05 billion, up 8.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.69 per share and revenue of $19.75 billion, which would represent changes of +17.56% and +10.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. Waste Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Waste Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.11, which means Waste Management is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that WM has a PEG ratio of 2.34 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Waste Removal Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



