Waste of Time: Trump Wants to Cut Taxes to Battle the Coronavirus.

Donald Trump attacked Democrats at a mass rally in South Carolina ahead of the primaries and called coronavirus, which has infected over 85,000 people globally--and with now one American losing their life--a “hoax.”

The press is “in hysteria mode” for reporting on coronavirus, he added. Who might be those liberal hacks and talking heads who are hysterical about coronavirus?

Well, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, for one, has said, “America is not ready for coronavirus.”

“Western leaders told us that the virus was under control and was unlikely to cause serious problems for anyone in our hemisphere. None of that was true.” Carlson was a little vague about which “Western leaders” he was referring to, but President Trump, who is the leader of the leading superpower in the West, said in January that coronavirus was “totally under control” and again this past week that coronavirus is “very much under control" and that the “Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”

