From Waste to Warmth: 'The Best of Both Worlds'

New Ridge RNG facility planned for southwestern Ontario landfill, with support from Enbridge Gas

In search of a carbon-neutral energy source, Waste Connections of Canada has gone straight to the source.

Waste Connections announced it will build a $50-million renewable natural gas (RNG) facility at its Ridge Landfill in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, Ontario. The RNG will then flow through new and existing Enbridge Gas infrastructure to transport the gas to market.

The proposed Ridge RNG facility will capture landfill gas generated by decomposing waste and transform it into carbon neutral RNG, which will be injected into the local natural gas distribution system that supplies gas to homes and businesses.

“The $50-million-dollar investment into our community is very important from an economic standpoint, as are the 50 jobs that will be created,” says Darrin Canniff, Mayor of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent. “The fact that the project involves using technology to convert what is essentially a waste byproduct into a gas that will heat our homes and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions makes it even better.

“This type of development,” he adds, “represents the best of both worlds, and puts Chatham-Kent at the leading edge of energy transition.”

The project is expected to reduce 110,000 tonnes of GHG emissions per year—enough to heat more than 18,000 Ontario homes annually (about 40% of the homes in Chatham-Kent)—and represents another step in helping Ontario reach its 2030 climate change goals.

Specifics of the project include:

a new landfill gas recovery, compression and upgrading facility, and an RNG injection station, at the landfill site.

a new 4-inch-diameter, 5.7-kilometer pipeline connecting Enbridge Gas’ Chatham East Line at Blenheim North Station to the new injection station.

The high-quality RNG produced at the Ridge Landfill can be used as a low-carbon energy source to heat homes, power businesses and fuel vehicle fleets.

“Our commitment to sustainability, through significant investment in facilities like this, enables Waste Connections to provide consumers with a reliable source of renewable natural gas. Waste Connections operates eight of these RNG facilities, including one of the largest in North America,” notes Dan Pio, President of Waste Connections of Canada.

In helping to unlock the potential for local clean energy production, Enbridge Gas’ experienced pipeline contractors will use numerous local resources to build the facility and related pipeline. The Ridge RNG facility could create close to 50 development and construction jobs, as well as several highly skilled permanent operational jobs.

“Enbridge Gas is leading the way to a low-carbon future by connecting RNG producers to consumers, providing technical expertise and offering energy marketing services. Working with solution-based companies like Waste Connections of Canada and communities like Chatham-Kent is just one example of the steps we’re taking to support the transition to a low-carbon future,” remarks Jim Redford, Vice President of Energy Services, Gas Distribution and Storage at Enbridge Gas.

If approved by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB), construction could begin in the spring of 2023 and be complete by the end of 2023.

“Being able to reduce GHG emissions by 110,000 tonnes, create nearly 50 jobs, while producing enough green energy annually to heat over 18,000 Ontario homes, is a testament to the end-of-life destinations available for GHG-producing waste,” says David Piccini, Ontario’s Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

“Ontario is proud to be one of the world’s leading clean energy hubs thanks to innovative solutions, such as this one from Waste Connections and Enbridge Gas,” adds Todd Smith, Ontario’s Minister of Energy.

