🌱 Waste Water + Flying Chairs + SUV Crashes + Polar Bear Plunge

Cold, yes it is still cold...it's still March so a p.m. snow shower could very well happen. High: 38 Low: 24.

The Back River waste water treatment plant, located in Dundalk has been ordered to get back into compliance within 48 hrs. A recent inspection not only showed clogged filters, algae growth on equipment but an excessive amount of discharged treated wastewater being released into Back River. (Maryland Matters) Flying chairs cause chaos at Arundel Mills Mall Saturday. A fight that lead to chairs being thrown caused a panic. Several witnesses say the chairs crashing sounded like gunshots. Per the police, there was no evidence of guns being fired. (Newsbreak) David Lee Hill has been missing since September 2019. He has strong ties to the Glen Burnie area. Anyone with information please call your local police dept. (AA Co. Police/Facebook) Crashes possibly due to an impaired driver. It has been reported that a black SUV is the cause of hitting 6-7 vehicles near Arundel Mills Circle. This vehicle is believed to also be involved in a crash at Fort Meade on Rockenbach Rd located near the gates to NSA. (AA First Alert/Facebook) Maryland's annual Polar Bear Plunge happened Saturday, March 26 at Sandy Point State Park. This is an event that supports the Special Olympics of Maryland. After being cancelled due to Covid 19, many people were ready and willing to brave the cold water in support of a local cause. (WBAL Channel 11 News)

A very friendly black kitty was found and brought in. He appeared to have s inged whiskers and burned paws, but otherwise healthy . As it turns out, he belongs to the family of the deadly house fire a few days ago in Glen Burnie. Smokey, as he has been named by the shelter, is resting peacefully at a fosters home until he is healthy. Some of the other animals from the tragic fire are either still missing, have passed away or are with neighbors. (Friends of AA Co/Facebook)

Got cold? Blame the "Polar Vortex" says Justin Burke. There was quite a bit of snow in Western Maryland the cold winds continued into Sunday and the core of cold air on the way Monday. Quite possibly a mid week wintry mix followed by one warm day with thunderstorms. (Just In Weather)



Wednesday, March 30, is Unity Day in AACPS. All schools will dismiss two hours early on Wednesday to allow staff to engage in additional professional development connected to Unity Day. Project Unity is an initiative of the National Bullying Prevention Center . (AA County Schools/Instagram)

Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome DORS (Division of Rehabilitation Services) . This is a Division of the Maryland State Department of Education that provides leadership and support in promoting employment and independence for individuals with disabilities. (Facebook)

Huffards Animal Hospital is looking for qualified people to join their team . If you are interested, send in a resume. (Huffard Animal Hospital)

Serenity Nail Salon is looking for a receptionist. Full or part-time positions are available. If you are interested please call/text Jane 443 939 8498 for more information. (Serenity Nail Salon)

