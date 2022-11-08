Waste water leaks into waterways near Swindon after sewer bursts

Tankers are removing sewage from the Haydon End Sewer Pumping Station

Waste water is leaking into a river due to a burst sewer.

Thames Water said initial investigations had found sewage spilling into Lydiard Brook and River Ray following the incident near Swindon on Monday evening.

Tankers worked through the night to pump waste out of the nearby Haydon End Sewer Pumping Station.

A Thames Water spokeswoman said this would reduce the flow of sewage into the waterways.

The sewer is due to be repaired later this week and aeration devices have been installed in both the brook and the river to mitigate the impact of the burst on wildlife.

The site of the burst sewer is close to the location of two similar incidents - one in April 2021 and another in August this year.

The cause of the latest burst is unknown.

'We apologise'

The Thames Water spokeswoman said: "We are monitoring the river's water quality closely, and are taking steps to help the river recover, including increasing oxygen levels in the river to protect wildlife.

"We'd like to apologise to local residents for any disruption caused by the tankers and to assure customers that they will be able to use water and flush toilets as normal during this time."

There were 11 tankers on nearby Thamesdown Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Thames Water said there was high demand for tankers due to recent heavy rain across the country, but said it was being supported by teams from Severn Trent Water.

People living close to the site are due to receive letters with additional information about the pumping operation.

Cycle highway 45 is closed due to its proximity to the site.

