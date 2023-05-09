Wastewater from Ohio train derailment will be shipped to Baltimore, after all

Toxic wastewater from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, will be shipped to Baltimore, after all. But the plan has changed since city leaders originally rejected the water. "Clearly, we don't want any waste dumped into our waterways, no matter what process it's gone through to kind of clean it up," said Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby. That was the concern in March when the water was scheduled to be sent to Baltimore for processing and then released into the city collection system.