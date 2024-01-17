Wastewater testing finds drug use in six Santa Fe high schools

Jan. 16—A newly launched statewide program to evaluate student drug use by testing wastewater has detected traces of cocaine and amphetamine in a majority of high schools across New Mexico.

Results posted on an online platform by the New Mexico Environment Department show testing so far hasn't found any heroin in schools, but fentanyl or norfentanyl has been detected in at least 12 schools, including seven in Albuquerque.

The agency's Wastewater Drug Monitoring Dashboard shows evidence of cocaine and methamphetamine use in all six high schools in Santa Fe that have been tested. However, the Environment Department noted in a news release, the test cannot distinguish between illegal methamphetamine and prescription medications to treat ADHD that contain amphetamine.

Codeine was detected at Capital High School and Monte del Sol Charter School, and morphine was found in wastewater at the Academy for Technology and the classics. No other opioids — such as heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone or methadone — have been detected at a Santa Fe school.

Samples were collected in November and December from wastewater at Santa Fe High School, Capital High School, Tierra Encantada Charter School, Monte de Sol Charter School, the Academy for Technology and the Classics and Mandela International Magnet School.

The Environment Department began the testing program in late 2023 to provide data to inform drug abuse prevention efforts, according to a December news. The program was launched in response to a September order issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declaring drug abuse a public health emergency.

The testing program aims to reach every high school in the state, the news release says, adding 89 schools had been tested by December.

"While these results show widespread use of illicit drugs in our high schools, they also provide us with a vital baseline to measure progress in addressing this issue," Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a statement. "As we continue to receive results from public schools around the state, we will better understand the geographic differences in substance misuse within communities and develop strategies accordingly."