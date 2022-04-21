Man stole memorial from grave in Watauga County, sheriff says

Law enforcement in Watauga County is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of taking a memorial from a grave at a Foscoe cemetery.

Deputies from the Watauga Sheriff’s Office said an unknown man drove his SUV into the Holy Communion Lutheran Church on Clarks Creek Road on April 12 where he “appears to have taken a memorial from a grave.”

Authorities said the memorial he took was described as a box with the image of a buck on it and a thermometer.

The suspect was driving a dark blue, four-door, Chevrolet Tracker, according to police.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or 828-737-0125, the Watauga Sheriff’s Office at 828-264-3761.

