Watch: The 10 most heartwarming moments caught on camera in 2018

Although 2018 had some hard moments, there was also some good news caught on

Although 2018 had some hard moments, there was also some good news caught on camera that we will never forget. Here are the top 10 clips that prove 2018 wasn't so bad.

10. Smudgie the kitten didn't want to let his brother Jaxson poke his head through the cat flap, so he stood on his head and hit him with his paws until the determined dog got the picture.

9. This perky penguin had some fun chasing a butterfly around his zoo enclosure.

8. When Emma tried on her mom's engagement ring, she immediately was overwhelmed with its beauty. Whenever she put the ring on her finger, she gasped and covered her mouth with awe and joy.

See Also: Heartwarming video shows sick little boy meeting his newborn sister for the first time

7. A caring man saw that a baby squirrel had fallen from a tree. To help the poor creature, he carefully picked him up by the tail and brought him back to his mother, who was waiting on the ground. She then quickly picked up the baby and ran away.

6. After proposing to his girlfriend Andrea, her fiancee Ryan decided it was important to give her daughter Jayden a choice too. So, he got down on one knee and asked her to be his step-daughter with a necklace. Her reaction was priceless.

5. Gustave couldn't control himself around nuts, and frantically fought the plastic packaging to get to his favorite snack.

4. This woman was just hoping to cool down her border collies and was delighted by their reaction to the spraying water.

See Also: Watch: Top 10 viral videos people couldn't stop talking about in 2018

3. A thoughtful black swan saw hungry koi fish in the water below, so he reached into his food supply and dipped his beak into the water to offer the food to them.

2. In order to calm her son, April put his pacifier in her mouth. When she pulled it out with a 'pop' the delighted little boy began hysterically laughing.

1. This guy's hilarious freak out over finding out his wife was pregnant with their fourth child went viral.

Watch all the clips above.