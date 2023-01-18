WATCH: 14-year-old car theft suspect changes clothes while running from Clayton K-9

A teenager who allegedly stole a car was later tracked down by a K-9 officer, Clayton County police say.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Tuesday, Clayton County officers received a FLOCK notification in reference to a stolen silver Hyundai Sonata in the area of Flint River Road and Thomas Road.

According to authorities, officers responding spotted the car turning into an apartment complex in the 700 block of Pointe South Parkway in Jonesboro.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver of the car, identified only as a 14-year-old, hit a curb, jumped out of the car and ran away.

While Sgt. Buice and K-9 Garon were searching for the suspect, they found a shoe belonging to the teen. Officers reportedly tracked the shoe to the back door of the suspect’s apartment. K-9 Garon continued to return to the same apartment multiple times while tracking the suspect.

Authorities say the teen even changed clothes in attempt to further allude officers.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The 14-year-old was eventually captured and arrested. He is facing charges of theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of law enforcement, reckless driving and curfew violation. Since the teen is a juvenile, officials will not release his name or photo.

A passenger was also in the car during the time of the incident. Decari Duffy, 18, was arrested after he tried to run away. He’s charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

IN OTHER NEWS: