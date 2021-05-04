⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

From Colorado Springs to Moab, this rig treks through beautiful country.

As part of the ongoing AMSOIL Signature Series, Lovell Racing took a 1943 Willys MB Jeep on a 550-mile trek from Colorado Springs to Moab. That means crossing through some pretty rugged territory, something this old military rig was designed to do. For those who haven’t really explored Colorado and Utah, both incredible destinations for outdoor adventure, the video below is a special treat.

Watch A 1943 Willys MB Jeep Travel 550 Miles Off-Road

Despite being rugged, the old Jeep doesn’t have any of the newfangled technologies which people badmouth, then use without hesitation when they’re in a tight spot. Thankfully there are some purpose-built support off-roadersalong for the adventure, otherwise who knows how this would have ended.

Even with the extra help, the Jeep suffers from overheating and vapor lock several times. It has fuel delivery problems, making it necessary to tow up some of the steeper inclines. Other troubles include running into snow, making the team change their route since it’s impassable. This might erase some of your romantic fantasies about getting a classic rig and going on a long, cross-country adventure.

Watch A 1943 Willys MB Jeep Travel 550 Miles Off-Road

The fact is for a while these trails the Jeep takes were some of the few roads in the area. People who traverse them on horseback, walking, and even with wagons. It must have been absolutely grueling and painstakingly slow. We have the luxury of using vehicles to do the majority of the work so we can more fully appreciate the beauty of nature.

Speaking of beauty, there’s plenty of it throughout the video. If this isn’t motivation to go spend some time in the great outdoors, perhaps nothing will be. Being surrounded by amazing scenery is one the of great perks of owning an off-roader. As they also note in the video, taking an old Jeep on a long-distance trip gives them the chance to slow down and really experience life, instead of always rushing around while missing the best parts.

Photos credit: YouTube

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.