Watch the 1st supermoon of 2023 rise in this Full Buck Moon livestream tonight

Update for 5:30 p.m. ET: The Virtual Telescope Project will now begin streaming the Full Buck Supermoon beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

The Full Buck Moon will gallop through the sky tonight.

This full moon will mark the first of four straight supermoons that will rise over the next few months, beginning with July's Buck Moon tonight (July 3) and culminating with September's Full Corn Moon on Sept. 28. While the full moon never disappoints as a skywatching favorite, it can be tricky to see each full moon due to weather conditions or the timing of the moonrise.

Thankfully, astronomer Gianluca Masi and the Virtual Telescope Project in Rome, Italy will be livestreaming the Full Buck Moon in the night sky tonight for skywatchers unable to witness the first supermoon of 2023 in person. The livestream begins at 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) on Monday (July 3). Watch it here courtesy of the Virtual Telescope Project or on the project's YouTube channel.

Supermoons occur when the moon is closer to Earth than average; because the moon's orbit around our planet is elliptical, or oval-shaped, there are times when our natural satellite appears slightly larger or smaller as its distance from us changes.

However, even during a so-called supermoon, the moon appears only around 30% brighter and 14% larger than usual. For all but the most dedicated and experienced moonwatchers, these differences will likely be difficult to discern with the unaided eye.

Nevertheless, supermoons are a perfect time to enjoy the splendor of the full moon, whether in person or through tonight's livestream, Masi stated on The Virtual Telescope Project's website. He also underscored why addressing the increasing threat of light pollution is so vital.

"The supermoon offers us a great opportunity to look up and discover the sky," Masi wrote. "Showing the stunning beauty up there, feeding the desire to enjoy it more and better, [and understanding] why it is disappearing from our cities, makes it possible to involve people and spontaneously promote responsible actions and behaviors in the use of artificial light."

