Watch: 2003 Ford Thunderbird James Bond Edition

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This could be the lowest mileage car of its type.

Typically, the automotive collector community gives most of its love to classic racers, show cars, or unique designs. However, every once in a while, we see something that seems like it almost doesn't fit for whatever reason. This particular vehicle seems odd simply because it's difficult to really see the appeal for a community that's pretty much all about having fun. It's not so much what the car was made to do. Instead, it's just what happened to it during the design process, which utilized a 'controversial' design language. The vehicle in question was the latest generation Ford Thunderbird, part of the retro-design era. Some might say it succeeded while others may not, but this is a pretty cool car despite its funky looks.

Collectors may like this car for its unique styling and obscure fanbase, but the actual value of this vehicle is what it reads on the odometer. Sitting above the steering wheel, you could clearly see 268 original miles presented proudly. The car had only been driven a few times before its inevitable parking, but this was no abandonment. Instead, it was a show of love as the owner cared for and maintained the vehicle as best as possible. The funniest part of the story has got to be that he didn't even intend to keep the mileage so low; it just happened to work out that way.

Of course, not running an engine for so long is bound to have a lasting effect on the way it drives, so it needed some work done before being shown off to the internet. Under the hood is a 3.9-liter V8 engine that had clogged injectors from years of sitting, and the owner blames the car for being 'a computer car.' We suppose that the generational gap could be to blame. Nevertheless, this 2003 Ford Thunderbird is a pretty neat vehicle, especially with the 007 packages, of which only 700 were made.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.