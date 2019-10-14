Watch 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray Fly in Our First Track Test

From Car and Driver

We tested two C8 Corvette Stingray coupes, both equipped with the track-capable Z51 Performance package, at three different locations.

We drove the new mid-engine Corvette for a week on local roads, put it through a battery of performance tests, and pitted it against an identically prepared C7 Z51 on Grattan Raceway's road-racing circuit.

Yes, the C8 caught big air over Grattan's infamous jump. But was it quicker than the C7 around Grattan? You'll know at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16.

We have now probed and prodded the new mid-engine Corvette like a NASA doctor giving a physical to an astronaut. We've weighed it, measured it, and put it through multiple stress tests to see what makes it breathe hard, and figured out whether it can stay calm under pressure.

Just two days from now, you'll learn what we've discovered about the C8 when we reveal the results of our testing. Here's what we did to uncover the new mid-engine Vette's secrets:

For our test, we actually drove two nearly identical Stingray coupes—all C8 coupes come with lift-off roof panels, so they're technically targas. One was Torch Red, the other Sebring Orange Metallic Tintcoat. Both were top-spec 3LT models equipped with the Z51 track-capable Performance package—plus multiple other options including carbon-fiber interior and engine-bay trim, custom-colored seatbelts, extra-cost alloy wheels, and front-end lift mechanisms designed to keep the front splitter from scraping speed bumps and steep driveway approaches. Not surprisingly, both Vettes stickered far above the base C8's $59,995 asking price.

The red car was designated for road driving and photography, which is exactly what we did with it. Virtually the entire C/D editorial staff sampled the red rocket extensively on local roads, including numerous circuits of our challenging 10Best loop.

The orange coupe went first to Grattan Raceway along with an identically equipped C7 Z51 coupe, where the two generations of Corvettes fought for quickest lap time. Then the orange car, fitted with a fresh set of Michelins, was put through our comprehensive track-test regimen to quantify its acceleration, braking, cornering grip, and interior sound level.

The testing department has crunched the data. The photographers and videographers have edited their images and footage. The editorial staff has weighed in with their impressions. The story's been written, and we're as eager as you are for it to go live.



Is the C8 quicker around a racetrack than the C7? Does the new car accelerate or brake better? What's the C8 like to live with? Has moving the engine to the middle of the car made for a better Corvette?

Watch this space. The truth about the C8 will be right here on October 16.

