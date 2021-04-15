You can watch the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup debut live here at noon ET

Zac Palmer
·1 min read

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup is taking its first step out into the public at noon ET today. Hyundai is holding a reveal event that it’s streaming live on YouTube for all to see. You’ll be able to watch along with us and everybody else to see what Hyundai has in store for its not-a-truck pickup.

In case you missed it, Hyundai already showed us the Santa Cruz in some shadowy photos that give us a pretty good idea of what we’ll see in the full reveal. We also got a short snippet of intention from designers explaining how they didn’t want the Santa Cruz to be a traditional truck. Hyundai isn’t even calling it one, instead opting for the “Sport Adventure Vehicle” moniker.


Hyundai’s brief announcement for this reveal says the pickup will offer “available HTRAC all-wheel drive.” Power to all four wheels was a certainty with a pickup, but that sentence seemingly confirms that there will be a front-drive version available, similar to the Honda Ridgeline. Hyundai also calls it the “most anticipated new vehicle reveal in our history.” To a certain extent, Hyundai isn’t wrong. The build up to this compact pickup was long in the making, and we’re more than ready to see what Hyundai cooked up over the years.

Tune back in at noon, and then check back with our homepage after the live reveal to see more details and photos of the Santa Cruz.

  • Hyundai Reveals Its Santa Cruz Looking Super Handsome—and Really Small

    The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz looks lovely, but maybe not be entirely practical?

  • Hyundai looks to open new segment with Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle

    Previewed in 2015, Hyundai’s pickup truck promised a purposeful concept. Four doors, a seating of five, with an overall footprint comparable to a small crossover SUV, Hyundai also said in 2015 that the Santa Cruz will offer a dynamic driving character similar to a crossover but with a versatile cargo bed that provides separated storage. Here’s a little throwback picture. Here's what it looks like now. Just a day away from its April 15 reveal, Hyundai has its customers excited for the highly-anticipated, segment-breaking Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle. Ahead of its digital world premiere, Hyundai stated that the Santa Cruz will boast bold yet sophisticated design, powerful and efficient powertrain options, a flexible open bed for gear, cutting-edge connectivity, and a highly maneuverable all-wheel-drive platform that is equally at home in urban and adventure-focused environments. Back in 2015, Hyundai said that the Santa Cruz will sport an environmentally friendly 2.0-liter turbo diesel powertrain as well as Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel-drive system which we will hopefully see come the big reveal. As for vehicle connectivity, Hyundai might be talking about the Hyundai Motor Connected Car Platform where the company looks to introduce a “hyper-connected intelligent lifestyle.” Hyundai Motor North America President and CEO Jose Muñoz said, “The Santa Cruz, with its bold styling, breaks open an all-new segment territory, both for Hyundai and the industry as a whole. An open-bed flexibility coupled with closed-cabin security meets the changing everyday needs of its adventure-oriented buyers, while powerful and efficient engines and superb maneuverability ensure it is a pleasure to drive in urban or off-road environments. Our customers will wonder just how they managed before owning one.” Indeed, the new sketches of the Santa Cruz look like it can launch a new segment. Hyundai’s teasers seem to show the Santa Cruz having the same front grille as the new Tuscon, dropping the old front fascia. The arching hood gives it a muscular look that pairs well with the thick wheels. The back of the truck offers clean taillights with the Santa Cruz nameplate embossed on the tailgate. The new pickup truck is designed at Hyundai Design North America and will be built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA). Unfortunately, the Santa Cruz—which would have made an ideal vehicle for Filipinos and our tight roads—has only been confirmed for the US market. For those looking for a comparably small SUV, Hyundai Philippines offers the Venue — a pocket-sized SUV that’s big in style. Photos from Hyundai Also read: Hyundai Motor Group Discloses 5-Year Growth Plan Hyundai reveals uncovered KONA N Hyundai hypes up new Tucson’s revolutionary design

