Watch: 3 assailants flee after fatal Tampa shooting in video released by Hillsborough deputies

Hillsborough deputies released surveillance video Thursday showing three masked men they believe were involved in a fatal shooting at a shopping plaza in late April.

The video posted to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s YouTube channel shows three men dressed in black with their faces covered, all holding guns, just before 5 p.m. April 23 outside the Panda Kitchen & Bath, 8320 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa.

Two men can be seen shooting at what the Sheriff’s Office said was a parked vehicle. A third man then comes into view holding a gun. All three men then get into the Jeep and drive away from the scene.

Deputies say they later found a dead man in that parked vehicle.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident, according to a news release sent April 23. Detectives are looking for the three men involved in the shooting and the driver of the Jeep, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has not released information about the man who was killed.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in the man’s death. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.

