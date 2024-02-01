Watch: 3-year-old rescued from inside 'Hello Kitty' claw machine

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A 3-year-old boy climbed into a claw machine in Queensland, Australia, and ended up needing a rescue from police.

The Queensland Police Service said in a Facebook post that the boy, named Ethan, had climbed into the claw machine filled with Hello Kitty plush toys through the prize chute and was unable to find his way back out.

A video accompanying the post shows Ethan's parents directing him to a back corner of the machine and telling him to cover his eyes so officers could shatter a glass pane.

Ethan was then lifted out of the machine and returned to his family uninjured.

An officer can be heard saying: "You won a prize, which one do you want?"

The post said the toddler "played his part of the game beautifully."

The Facebook post gave the final score of the encounter: "Ethan and the Police: 1. Claw Machine: 0."