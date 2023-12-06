How to watch the 4th Republican primary debate on Wednesday. Which candidates qualified?

Let the bickering and interruptions recommence.

The fourth GOP presidential primary debate is set for Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama at the University of Alabama's Frank Moody Music Building.

Only four contenders, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, appear certain to attend the debate, down from five at last month's skirmish.

GOP frontrunner Donald Trump will ditch the Alabama stage as he has with the previous three debates in Florida, California and Wisconsin. Instead he will reportedly host a fundraiser in Florida, according to NBC News, marking the first time this year he won't host counterprogramming event during a debate.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who was at third debate, has since taken himself out of the running for president, saying in a Fox News interview: "I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they're telling me: 'Not now, Tim.'"

Doug Burgum is out:North Dakota govenor drops out of 2024 presidential race

What time is the Republican presidential debate?

The fourth GOP primary debate will be held from from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina were at the third GOP primary debate on Nov. 8. in Miami.

How to watch the Republican debate

The fourth Republican primary debate will air live on NewsNation and stream live on all NewsNation platforms.

Who is moderating the Republican primary debate?

Talk show host Megyn Kelly, NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas and The Washington Free Beacon editor-in-chief Eliana Johnson will moderate the fourth GOP debate.

Republican debate candidates: Who is participating?

According to the Republican National Committee, the following candidates have confirmed they will attend the debate:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

How to qualify for fourth GOP primary debate?

To qualify for Wednesday's debate, candidates needed to have obtained at least 80,000 unique donors and signed the "Beat Biden" pledge agreeing to support whoever becomes the Republican 2024 nominee.

Additionally they must have received at least 6% in two national polls, or 6% in one national poll and one poll from two separate RNC-recognized early-voting states.

Where do GOP candidates stand in polls?

Trump maintains a dominant lead in national polls with 59.8%, according to FiveThirtyEight.

DeSantis is trailing behind with 13% followed by Haley with 10.5%, Ramaswamy with 5.1% and Christie with 2.9% as of Tuesday evening.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Republican debate: How to watch, start time, channel, candidates