GOP candidates offer plans to support Israel in third primary debate

Former New Jersey Gov.Chris Christie (L to R), former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott pose on stage prior to the Republican primary debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, on Wednesday. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The third Republican debate us underway from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

Early in the event, the five candidates were asked to weigh in on the war in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas, as well as fellow candidate Donald Trump.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "finish the job once and for all."

"We will stand with Israel in public and in private," DeSantis said.

DeSantis was joined on stage by former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

People gather near the entrance of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County ahead of the GOP NBC News Republican Presidential Debate in Miami on Wednesday. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

Haley echoed DeSantis' sentiment, saying "finish them," but said some attention needs to be placed on Iran, as well.

"We need to be very clear-eyed. There's no Hamas -- Hezbollah without Iran," Haley said. "Who is funding Iran? China is buying Iranian oil. Russia is getting Iranian drones and missiles."

Scott redirected his focus to President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, saying there is "blood on their hands" due to past agreements with Iran. He later added that he supports approving $100 billion in aid to Israel to "let the world know 100% that we are standing with Israel."

The event is being moderated by Lester Holt, anchor of NBC Nightly News, and Kristen Welker, NBC White House correspondent and host of Meet The Press.

International conflict remained the focus of the debate for much of the first hour. Scott kicked off the conversation on further support for Ukraine, saying he is "very supportive." Again he placed the focus on Biden, saying he should more clearly state what the U.S. interest is in Ukraine and where the U.S. funding is going.

"The vital interest in Ukraine is in degrading the Russian military," he said. "Every day we get closer to the degradation of the Russian military and that is good news."

Trump again did not participate in Wednesday's debate, but he was discussed in the first question tossed to the candidates. Asked why voters who support Trump should instead vote him, DeSantis said the former president is a "different guy than he was in 2016."

"He owes it to you to be on this stage and explain why he deserves another chance," DeSantis said. "He should explain to you why he didn't make Mexico pay for the wall."

The debate is airing live from Miami on NBC from 8 to 10 p.m. EST. It will also stream live on NBCNews.com under "watch live" and Peacock. Spanish-speaking viewers can watch with real-time audio translation on Noticias Telemundo, as well as its social media channels.