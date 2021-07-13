Watch this 57-year-old swimsuit model dominate the runway at Swim Week in Miami Beach

Werk it, girl. Sorry, woman.

When Kathy Jacobs strutted her stuff Saturday night at PARAISO’s Sports Illustrated swim week show at the Mondrian Hotel South Beach, some onlookers may may not have realized they were in the presence of a legend.

Jacobs made history last year when, at the age of 56, she became the oldest model to ever grace Sports Illustrated’s famed Swim issue.

The veteran model told People magazine at the event that she amazingly had never done a red carpet before that night, but she felt right at home.

“I have a 24-year-old daughter, and a lot of the girls are actually younger than my daughter, so I’m so used to being around girls that age,” Jacobs told the outlet. “I feel a connection there.”

Jacobs, who is just five foot two, wowed the well heeled crowd in a bikini that bared her rock hard abs, sleek biceps and toned legs. Her gray locks flowed freely as she struck the ultimate pose, while rocking a fierce game face.

Jacobs, who is from Texas and raised in California, proudly posted footage of the show on her Instagram.

“This is what runway domination at 57 years old and 5’2” tall looks like on the surface,” she wrote. “What you don’t see are the years of hundreds of rejections, discipline , heartbreak, and balls to the wall perseverance behind what it took to be in this short video! Fake it till you make it. If you fall down get back up and try again!”