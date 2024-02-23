Watch: 721 members of India's Karbi community walk on stilts for world record

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Members of the Karbi community in India broke a Guinness World Record when they formed a line of 721 people walking on stilts.

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council organized the record attempt during the 50th Karbi Youth Festival in Assam and the 721 stilt-walkers donned traditional garb and formed a line stretching 1.24 miles.

The participants walked for 10 minutes to break the Guinness World Record for the longest moving line of people walking on stilts.

Stilt walking, also known as Kang Dong Dang, is a tradition with deep roots in the Kabri culture.

"Breaking the Guinness World Records title for the longest moving line of people walking on stilts was not just about achieving a milestone; it was a celebration of our cultural heritage, unity, and resilience as a community," Rajeshan Terang, ACS secretary for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, told GWR.

"Through this remarkable feat, we have showcased the vibrancy and strength of the Karbi people, inspiring pride and unity among generations. This achievement is a testament to what we can accomplish when we come together with determination, passion, and a shared sense of purpose," Terang said.