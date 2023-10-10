Watch 74-year-old wow wedding guests in her surprise role as flower girl

At Kayleigh Bell-Nesi's wedding, it was her unconventional flower girl who took center stage.

Rather than selecting a child to lead the procession, Kayleigh went with someone else youthful — her 74-year-old grandmother, Carolann Bell.

Carolann and Kayleigh share a close bond, strengthened after the death of Carolann's husband.

Wedding guests in St. Augustine, Florida, who might have been expecting a child to emerge, were treated to a sweet surprise when the doors opened.

Watch how this flower girl grandma makes her way down the aisle at her granddaughter's wedding.

Humankind is your go-to spot for good news! Click here to submit your uplifting, cute, or inspiring video moments for us to feature. Also, click here to subscribe to our newsletter bringing our top stories of the week straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grandma walks down the aisle as flower girl at wedding